How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 4/11/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Austin Gomber will aim to shut down Marcus Semien and company when the Colorado Rockies play the Texas Rangers on Monday at 4:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.
- Game Day: Monday, April 11, 2022
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Rangers vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Rangers' .232 batting average ranked 29th in the league.
- Last season the Rangers had the No. 28 offense in MLB play scoring 3.9 runs per game (625 total runs).
- Last year the Rangers ranked last in baseball with a .294 on-base percentage.
- The Rockies had a team batting average of .249 last season, which ranked sixth among MLB teams.
- The Rockies scored the 11th-most runs in the league last season with 739 (4.6 per game).
- The Rockies had an on-base percentage of .317 last season, which ranked 14th in the league.
Rangers Impact Players
- Last season, Semien had a .265 batting average with 45 home runs and 102 RBI.
- Nate Lowe hit .264 with an OBP of .357 and a slugging percentage of .415.
- Adolis Garcia finished with a .243 average, 31 home runs and 90 RBI last season.
- Corey Seager hit .306 with an OBP of .394 and a slugging percentage of .521.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron hit 28 home runs last season, drove in 92 runs and posted a .281 batting average.
- Kris Bryant collected 136 hits, posted an OBP of .353 and a .481 SLG.
- Charlie Blackmon finished with a .270 average, 13 home runs and 78 RBI last season.
- Ryan McMahon hit .254 with an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .449.
Rangers and Rockies Schedules
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/8/2022
Blue Jays
L 10-8
Away
4/9/2022
Blue Jays
L 4-3
Away
4/10/2022
Blue Jays
W 12-6
Away
4/11/2022
Rockies
-
Home
4/12/2022
Rockies
-
Home
4/14/2022
Angels
-
Home
4/15/2022
Angels
-
Home
4/16/2022
Angels
-
Home
4/17/2022
Angels
-
Home
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/8/2022
Dodgers
L 5-3
Home
4/9/2022
Dodgers
W 3-2
Home
4/10/2022
Dodgers
W 9-4
Home
4/11/2022
Rangers
-
Away
4/12/2022
Rangers
-
Away
4/14/2022
Cubs
-
Home
4/15/2022
Cubs
-
Home
4/16/2022
Cubs
-
Home
4/17/2022
Cubs
-
Home
