How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 4/11/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 10, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) gets congratulated by Texas Rangers left fielder Nick Solak (left) after his two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Gomber will aim to shut down Marcus Semien and company when the Colorado Rockies play the Texas Rangers on Monday at 4:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.

Rangers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rangers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Rangers' .232 batting average ranked 29th in the league.
  • Last season the Rangers had the No. 28 offense in MLB play scoring 3.9 runs per game (625 total runs).
  • Last year the Rangers ranked last in baseball with a .294 on-base percentage.
  • The Rockies had a team batting average of .249 last season, which ranked sixth among MLB teams.
  • The Rockies scored the 11th-most runs in the league last season with 739 (4.6 per game).
  • The Rockies had an on-base percentage of .317 last season, which ranked 14th in the league.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Last season, Semien had a .265 batting average with 45 home runs and 102 RBI.
  • Nate Lowe hit .264 with an OBP of .357 and a slugging percentage of .415.
  • Adolis Garcia finished with a .243 average, 31 home runs and 90 RBI last season.
  • Corey Seager hit .306 with an OBP of .394 and a slugging percentage of .521.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron hit 28 home runs last season, drove in 92 runs and posted a .281 batting average.
  • Kris Bryant collected 136 hits, posted an OBP of .353 and a .481 SLG.
  • Charlie Blackmon finished with a .270 average, 13 home runs and 78 RBI last season.
  • Ryan McMahon hit .254 with an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .449.

Rangers and Rockies Schedules

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Blue Jays

L 10-8

Away

4/9/2022

Blue Jays

L 4-3

Away

4/10/2022

Blue Jays

W 12-6

Away

4/11/2022

Rockies

-

Home

4/12/2022

Rockies

-

Home

4/14/2022

Angels

-

Home

4/15/2022

Angels

-

Home

4/16/2022

Angels

-

Home

4/17/2022

Angels

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Dodgers

L 5-3

Home

4/9/2022

Dodgers

W 3-2

Home

4/10/2022

Dodgers

W 9-4

Home

4/11/2022

Rangers

-

Away

4/12/2022

Rangers

-

Away

4/14/2022

Cubs

-

Home

4/15/2022

Cubs

-

Home

4/16/2022

Cubs

-

Home

4/17/2022

Cubs

-

Home

How To Watch

April
11
2022

Colorado Rockies at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Sign up now for a free trial.
