Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies will meet on Tuesday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET. Martin Perez will start for Texas, aiming to shut down C.J. Cron and company.
Rangers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Rangers vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Rangers' .232 batting average ranked 29th in the league.
- Last season the Rangers had the No. 28 offense in MLB action scoring 3.9 runs per game (625 total runs).
- Last year the Rangers ranked last in the league with a .294 on-base percentage.
- The Rockies' .249 batting average was among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.
- The Rockies scored the 11th-most runs in the league last season with 739 (4.6 per game).
- The Rockies had the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.317).
Rangers Impact Players
- Last season, Marcus Semien had a .265 batting average with 45 home runs and 102 RBI.
- Nate Lowe hit .264 with an OBP of .357 and a slugging percentage of .415.
- Adolis Garcia finished with a .243 average, 31 home runs and 90 RBI last season.
- Corey Seager hit .306 with an OBP of .394 and a slugging percentage of .521.
Rockies Impact Players
- Last season, Cron had a .281 batting average with 28 home runs and 92 RBI.
- Kris Bryant collected 136 hits, posted an OBP of .353 and a .481 SLG.
- Charlie Blackmon finished last season with 13 home runs, 78 RBI and a batting average of .270.
- Ryan McMahon hit .254 with an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .449.
Rangers and Rockies Schedules
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/8/2022
Blue Jays
L 10-8
Away
4/9/2022
Blue Jays
L 4-3
Away
4/10/2022
Blue Jays
W 12-6
Away
4/11/2022
Rockies
L 6-4
Home
4/12/2022
Rockies
-
Home
4/14/2022
Angels
-
Home
4/15/2022
Angels
-
Home
4/16/2022
Angels
-
Home
4/17/2022
Angels
-
Home
4/19/2022
Mariners
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/8/2022
Dodgers
L 5-3
Home
4/9/2022
Dodgers
W 3-2
Home
4/10/2022
Dodgers
W 9-4
Home
4/11/2022
Rangers
W 6-4
Away
4/12/2022
Rangers
-
Away
4/14/2022
Cubs
-
Home
4/15/2022
Cubs
-
Home
4/16/2022
Cubs
-
Home
4/17/2022
Cubs
-
Home
4/18/2022
Phillies
-
Home
