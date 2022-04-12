Apr 10, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers designated hitter Mitch Garver (18) and left fielder Brad Miller (13) celebrate a win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies will meet on Tuesday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET. Martin Perez will start for Texas, aiming to shut down C.J. Cron and company.

Rangers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rangers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Rangers' .232 batting average ranked 29th in the league.

Last season the Rangers had the No. 28 offense in MLB action scoring 3.9 runs per game (625 total runs).

Last year the Rangers ranked last in the league with a .294 on-base percentage.

The Rockies' .249 batting average was among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.

The Rockies scored the 11th-most runs in the league last season with 739 (4.6 per game).

The Rockies had the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.317).

Rangers Impact Players

Last season, Marcus Semien had a .265 batting average with 45 home runs and 102 RBI.

Nate Lowe hit .264 with an OBP of .357 and a slugging percentage of .415.

Adolis Garcia finished with a .243 average, 31 home runs and 90 RBI last season.

Corey Seager hit .306 with an OBP of .394 and a slugging percentage of .521.

Rockies Impact Players

Last season, Cron had a .281 batting average with 28 home runs and 92 RBI.

Kris Bryant collected 136 hits, posted an OBP of .353 and a .481 SLG.

Charlie Blackmon finished last season with 13 home runs, 78 RBI and a batting average of .270.

Ryan McMahon hit .254 with an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .449.

Rangers and Rockies Schedules

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Blue Jays L 10-8 Away 4/9/2022 Blue Jays L 4-3 Away 4/10/2022 Blue Jays W 12-6 Away 4/11/2022 Rockies L 6-4 Home 4/12/2022 Rockies - Home 4/14/2022 Angels - Home 4/15/2022 Angels - Home 4/16/2022 Angels - Home 4/17/2022 Angels - Home 4/19/2022 Mariners - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Dodgers L 5-3 Home 4/9/2022 Dodgers W 3-2 Home 4/10/2022 Dodgers W 9-4 Home 4/11/2022 Rangers W 6-4 Away 4/12/2022 Rangers - Away 4/14/2022 Cubs - Home 4/15/2022 Cubs - Home 4/16/2022 Cubs - Home 4/17/2022 Cubs - Home 4/18/2022 Phillies - Home

Regional restrictions apply.