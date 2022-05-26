How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 5/26/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Rockies and C.J. Cron hit the field at Nationals Park against Josh Bell and the Washington Nationals on Thursday.
Nationals vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, May 26, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Nationals vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Nationals are fifth in the league with a .250 batting average.
- The Nationals have the No. 20 offense in MLB play scoring 3.8 runs per game (173 total runs).
- The Nationals rank 13th in the league with a .313 on-base percentage.
- The Rockies rank first in the majors with a .263 team batting average.
- The Rockies have scored the ninth-most runs in the league this season with 198.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .327 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
Nationals Impact Players
- Juan Soto has put up a team-high eight home runs.
- Soto ranks 28th in homers and 154th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Bell's 23 RBI and .296 batting average are both team-highs.
- Bell is 96th in homers and 37th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Nelson Cruz paces the Nationals with 23 runs batted in.
- Keibert Ruiz has 10 doubles, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .283.
Rockies Impact Players
- Cron leads Colorado in batting average (.314), home runs (12) and runs batted in (33) this season.
- In all of baseball, Cron is second in home runs and sixth in RBI.
- Connor Joe has 45 hits and an OBP of .365 to go with a slugging percentage of .419 this season.
- Joe is 96th in homers and 179th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Charlie Blackmon is slashing .221/.289/.393 this season for the Rockies.
- Ryan McMahon has collected 40 hits this season and has an OBP of .351. He's slugging .412 on the year.
Nationals and Rockies Schedules
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/21/2022
Brewers
L 5-1
Away
5/22/2022
Brewers
W 8-2
Away
5/23/2022
Dodgers
L 10-1
Home
5/24/2022
Dodgers
L 9-4
Home
5/25/2022
Dodgers
W 1-0
Home
5/26/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/27/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/28/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/29/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/30/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/31/2022
Mets
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/21/2022
Mets
W 11-3
Home
5/22/2022
Mets
L 2-0
Home
5/23/2022
Pirates
L 2-1
Away
5/24/2022
Pirates
W 2-1
Away
5/25/2022
Pirates
L 10-5
Away
5/26/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/27/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/28/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/29/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/30/2022
Marlins
-
Home
5/31/2022
Marlins
-
Home
