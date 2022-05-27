How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 5/27/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Josh Bell and the Washington Nationals take on the Colorado Rockies and starter Austin Gomber on Friday at 7:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.
Nationals vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, May 27, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Nationals vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Nationals' .250 batting average is sixth-best in MLB.
- The Nationals rank 20th in runs scored with 180, 3.9 per game.
- The Nationals are 11th in baseball with a .314 on-base percentage.
- The Rockies lead baseball with a .262 batting average.
- The Rockies have scored 201 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.
Nationals Impact Players
- Juan Soto leads the Nationals with eight long balls.
- In all of MLB, Soto ranks 31st in homers and 157th in RBI.
- Josh Bell's 25 runs batted in and .296 batting average are both team-highs.
- Of all MLB hitters, Bell ranks 99th in home runs and 27th in RBI.
- Nelson Cruz has three doubles, four home runs and 17 walks while batting .229.
- Cesar Hernandez has 11 doubles, a triple and 12 walks while hitting .279.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 12, runs batted in with 34 and his batting average of .308 is also best on his team.
- Cron's home run total places him second in the big leagues, and he ranks seventh in RBI.
- Connor Joe has collected 46 hits this season and has an OBP of .362. He's slugging .415 on the year.
- Overall, Joe ranks 99th in homers and 185th in RBI this season.
- Charlie Blackmon has collected 33 base hits, an OBP of .288 and a slugging percentage of .403 this season.
- Ryan McMahon is batting .255 with an OBP of .343 and a slugging percentage of .401 this season.
Nationals and Rockies Schedules
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/22/2022
Brewers
W 8-2
Away
5/23/2022
Dodgers
L 10-1
Home
5/24/2022
Dodgers
L 9-4
Home
5/25/2022
Dodgers
W 1-0
Home
5/26/2022
Rockies
W 7-3
Home
5/27/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/28/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/29/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/30/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/31/2022
Mets
-
Away
6/1/2022
Mets
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/22/2022
Mets
L 2-0
Home
5/23/2022
Pirates
L 2-1
Away
5/24/2022
Pirates
W 2-1
Away
5/25/2022
Pirates
L 10-5
Away
5/26/2022
Nationals
L 7-3
Away
5/27/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/28/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/29/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/30/2022
Marlins
-
Home
5/31/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/1/2022
Marlins
-
Home
