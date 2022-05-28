How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 5/28/2022

May 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Washington Nationals second baseman Cesar Hernandez (1) circles the bases after a base hit by first baseman Josh Bell (not pictured) during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Connor Joe and the Colorado Rockies will take the field against the Washington Nationals and starter Aaron Sanchez on Saturday. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.

Nationals vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022

Saturday, May 28, 2022 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Nationals vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Nationals have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.250).

The Nationals have the No. 22 offense in MLB play scoring 3.9 runs per game (180 total runs).

The Nationals rank 11th in baseball with a .314 on-base percentage.

No team has a better batting average than the .262 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.

The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 201 total runs this season.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Nationals Impact Players

Juan Soto has swatted a team-high eight home runs.

Soto's home runs place him 32nd in the majors, and he is 158th in RBI.

Josh Bell has 25 runs batted in while batting .296. Each pace his team.

Bell ranks 104th in home runs and 29th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.

Nelson Cruz is hitting .229 with three doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.

Cesar Hernandez is hitting .279 with 11 doubles, a triple and 12 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron is batting .308 with 12 home runs and 34 RBI. All three of those stats rank first among Colorado hitters this season.

Among all batters in the majors, Cron ranks third in home runs and eighth in RBI.

Joe has 46 hits and an OBP of .362 to go with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

Joe is currently 104th in homers and 185th in RBI in the major leagues.

Charlie Blackmon is slashing .221/.288/.403 this season for the Rockies.

Ryan McMahon is batting .255 with an OBP of .343 and a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

Nationals and Rockies Schedules

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/22/2022 Brewers W 8-2 Away 5/23/2022 Dodgers L 10-1 Home 5/24/2022 Dodgers L 9-4 Home 5/25/2022 Dodgers W 1-0 Home 5/26/2022 Rockies W 7-3 Home 5/28/2022 Rockies - Home 5/28/2022 Rockies - Home 5/29/2022 Rockies - Home 5/30/2022 Mets - Away 5/31/2022 Mets - Away 6/1/2022 Mets - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/22/2022 Mets L 2-0 Home 5/23/2022 Pirates L 2-1 Away 5/24/2022 Pirates W 2-1 Away 5/25/2022 Pirates L 10-5 Away 5/26/2022 Nationals L 7-3 Away 5/28/2022 Nationals - Away 5/28/2022 Nationals - Away 5/29/2022 Nationals - Away 5/30/2022 Marlins - Home 5/31/2022 Marlins - Home 6/1/2022 Marlins - Home

