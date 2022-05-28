How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 5/28/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Washington Nationals second baseman Cesar Hernandez (1) circles the bases after a base hit by first baseman Josh Bell (not pictured) during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Connor Joe and the Colorado Rockies will take the field against the Washington Nationals and starter Aaron Sanchez on Saturday. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.

Nationals vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Nationals vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Nationals have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.250).
  • The Nationals have the No. 22 offense in MLB play scoring 3.9 runs per game (180 total runs).
  • The Nationals rank 11th in baseball with a .314 on-base percentage.
  • No team has a better batting average than the .262 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.
  • The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 201 total runs this season.
  • The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Juan Soto has swatted a team-high eight home runs.
  • Soto's home runs place him 32nd in the majors, and he is 158th in RBI.
  • Josh Bell has 25 runs batted in while batting .296. Each pace his team.
  • Bell ranks 104th in home runs and 29th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
  • Nelson Cruz is hitting .229 with three doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.
  • Cesar Hernandez is hitting .279 with 11 doubles, a triple and 12 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron is batting .308 with 12 home runs and 34 RBI. All three of those stats rank first among Colorado hitters this season.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Cron ranks third in home runs and eighth in RBI.
  • Joe has 46 hits and an OBP of .362 to go with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.
  • Joe is currently 104th in homers and 185th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Charlie Blackmon is slashing .221/.288/.403 this season for the Rockies.
  • Ryan McMahon is batting .255 with an OBP of .343 and a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

Nationals and Rockies Schedules

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/22/2022

Brewers

W 8-2

Away

5/23/2022

Dodgers

L 10-1

Home

5/24/2022

Dodgers

L 9-4

Home

5/25/2022

Dodgers

W 1-0

Home

5/26/2022

Rockies

W 7-3

Home

5/28/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/28/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/29/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/30/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/31/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/1/2022

Mets

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/22/2022

Mets

L 2-0

Home

5/23/2022

Pirates

L 2-1

Away

5/24/2022

Pirates

W 2-1

Away

5/25/2022

Pirates

L 10-5

Away

5/26/2022

Nationals

L 7-3

Away

5/28/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/28/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/29/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/30/2022

Marlins

-

Home

5/31/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/1/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
28
2022

Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
12:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

