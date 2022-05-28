Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals take on Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at 6:05 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Nationals vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Nationals' .253 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.
- The Nationals rank 13th in runs scored with 193, 4.1 per game.
- The Nationals rank seventh in the league with a .319 on-base percentage.
- The Rockies rank first in the majors with a .263 team batting average.
- The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking ninth with 208 total runs this season.
- The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .326.
Nationals Impact Players
- Soto paces the Nationals with eight long balls.
- Among all batters in the majors, Soto is 32nd in home runs and 159th in RBI.
- Josh Bell has a club-high .301 batting average.
- Bell is 104th in home runs and 30th in RBI so far this season.
- Nelson Cruz has a team-best 26 runs batted in.
- Cesar Hernandez has 12 doubles, a triple and 12 walks while hitting .282.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron leads Colorado in batting average (.311), home runs (13) and runs batted in (37) this season.
- Cron's home run total places him second in the big leagues, and he is fourth in RBI.
- Connor Joe has collected 47 hits this season and has an OBP of .358. He's slugging .408 on the year.
- Joe is currently 104th in home runs and 168th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Blackmon has 36 hits this season and a slash line of .234/.298/.409.
- Ryan McMahon is batting .247 with an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .389 this season.
Nationals and Rockies Schedules
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/23/2022
Dodgers
L 10-1
Home
5/24/2022
Dodgers
L 9-4
Home
5/25/2022
Dodgers
W 1-0
Home
5/26/2022
Rockies
W 7-3
Home
5/28/2022
Rockies
W 13-7
Home
5/28/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/29/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/30/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/31/2022
Mets
-
Away
6/1/2022
Mets
-
Away
6/2/2022
Reds
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/23/2022
Pirates
L 2-1
Away
5/24/2022
Pirates
W 2-1
Away
5/25/2022
Pirates
L 10-5
Away
5/26/2022
Nationals
L 7-3
Away
5/28/2022
Nationals
L 13-7
Away
5/28/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/29/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/30/2022
Marlins
-
Home
5/31/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/1/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/2/2022
Braves
-
Home
