How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 5/29/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Cesar Hernandez and the Washington Nationals will take on the Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon at Nationals Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Nationals vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Nationals have the sixth-best batting average in the league (.253).
  • The Nationals are the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.1 runs per game (195 total).
  • The Nationals rank eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.
  • The Rockies lead baseball with a .264 batting average.
  • The Rockies have scored 211 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .326 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Juan Soto paces the Nationals with eight long balls.
  • Soto ranks 33rd in homers and 163rd in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Josh Bell is batting .294 to lead the lineup.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Bell ranks 105th in homers and 33rd in RBI.
  • Nelson Cruz leads the Nationals with 27 runs batted in.
  • Hernandez is batting .281 with 13 doubles, a triple and 12 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (13) and runs batted in (37) this season while batting .317.
  • Cron ranks third in home runs and fifth in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Blackmon is batting .239 with an OBP of .301 and a slugging percentage of .409 this season.
  • Blackmon is 50th in home runs and 90th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
  • Connor Joe has collected 47 base hits, an OBP of .354 and a slugging percentage of .399 this season.
  • Ryan McMahon is batting .247 with an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .389 this season.

Nationals and Rockies Schedules

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/24/2022

Dodgers

L 9-4

Home

5/25/2022

Dodgers

W 1-0

Home

5/26/2022

Rockies

W 7-3

Home

5/28/2022

Rockies

W 13-7

Home

5/28/2022

Rockies

L 3-2

Home

5/29/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/30/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/31/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/1/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/2/2022

Reds

-

Away

6/3/2022

Reds

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/24/2022

Pirates

W 2-1

Away

5/25/2022

Pirates

L 10-5

Away

5/26/2022

Nationals

L 7-3

Away

5/28/2022

Nationals

L 13-7

Away

5/28/2022

Nationals

W 3-2

Away

5/29/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/30/2022

Marlins

-

Home

5/31/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/1/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/2/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/3/2022

Braves

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
29
2022

Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
1:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

