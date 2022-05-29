How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 5/29/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Cesar Hernandez and the Washington Nationals will take on the Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon at Nationals Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, May 29, 2022
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Nationals vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Nationals have the sixth-best batting average in the league (.253).
- The Nationals are the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.1 runs per game (195 total).
- The Nationals rank eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.
- The Rockies lead baseball with a .264 batting average.
- The Rockies have scored 211 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .326 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.
Nationals Impact Players
- Juan Soto paces the Nationals with eight long balls.
- Soto ranks 33rd in homers and 163rd in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Josh Bell is batting .294 to lead the lineup.
- Of all MLB hitters, Bell ranks 105th in homers and 33rd in RBI.
- Nelson Cruz leads the Nationals with 27 runs batted in.
- Hernandez is batting .281 with 13 doubles, a triple and 12 walks.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (13) and runs batted in (37) this season while batting .317.
- Cron ranks third in home runs and fifth in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Blackmon is batting .239 with an OBP of .301 and a slugging percentage of .409 this season.
- Blackmon is 50th in home runs and 90th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
- Connor Joe has collected 47 base hits, an OBP of .354 and a slugging percentage of .399 this season.
- Ryan McMahon is batting .247 with an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .389 this season.
Nationals and Rockies Schedules
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/24/2022
Dodgers
L 9-4
Home
5/25/2022
Dodgers
W 1-0
Home
5/26/2022
Rockies
W 7-3
Home
5/28/2022
Rockies
W 13-7
Home
5/28/2022
Rockies
L 3-2
Home
5/29/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/30/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/31/2022
Mets
-
Away
6/1/2022
Mets
-
Away
6/2/2022
Reds
-
Away
6/3/2022
Reds
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/24/2022
Pirates
W 2-1
Away
5/25/2022
Pirates
L 10-5
Away
5/26/2022
Nationals
L 7-3
Away
5/28/2022
Nationals
L 13-7
Away
5/28/2022
Nationals
W 3-2
Away
5/29/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/30/2022
Marlins
-
Home
5/31/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/1/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/2/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/3/2022
Braves
-
Home
