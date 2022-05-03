Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 30, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies Connor Joe (9) slides in at home for a score on an RBI double by Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon in the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 30, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies Connor Joe (9) slides in at home for a score on an RBI double by Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon in the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

Victor Robles and the Washington Nationals head into a matchup with Connor Joe and the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 3, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rockies vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Rockies' .266 batting average leads the league.
  • The Rockies score the sixth-most runs in baseball (104 total, 4.7 per game).
  • The Rockies have a league-high .339 on-base percentage.
  • The Nationals' .238 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.
  • The Nationals have scored the 16th-most runs in the league this season with 95 (4.0 per game).
  • The Nationals have an OBP of .306 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron paces the Rockies with eight long balls and runs batted in, driving in 21.
  • Including all hitters in MLB, Cron ranks first in homers and second in RBI.
  • Joe is batting .282 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.
  • Joe ranks 24th in homers and 120th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Charlie Blackmon is batting .257 with five doubles, four home runs and seven walks.
  • Randal Grichuk paces the Rockies with a .354 batting average.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Josh Bell leads Washington in runs batted in with 15 while batting .351, which is also best on the team.
  • Bell is 84th in home runs and 12th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Juan Soto's four home runs are most among Washington batters. He's driven in five runs this season while slugging .440.
  • Soto is currently 24th in home runs and 201st in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Yadiel Hernandez is slashing .340/.368/.509 this season for the Nationals.
  • Cesar Hernandez has collected 28 hits this season and has an OBP of .306. He's slugging .330 on the year.

Rockies and Nationals Schedules

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/27/2022

Phillies

L 7-3

Away

4/28/2022

Phillies

L 7-1

Away

4/29/2022

Reds

W 10-4

Home

4/30/2022

Reds

W 4-3

Home

5/1/2022

Reds

W 10-1

Home

5/3/2022

Nationals

-

Home

5/4/2022

Nationals

-

Home

5/5/2022

Nationals

-

Home

5/6/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

5/7/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

5/8/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/27/2022

Marlins

L 2-1

Home

4/28/2022

Marlins

L 3-2

Home

4/29/2022

Giants

W 14-4

Away

4/30/2022

Giants

L 9-3

Away

5/1/2022

Giants

W 11-5

Away

5/3/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/4/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/5/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/6/2022

Angels

-

Away

5/7/2022

Angels

-

Away

5/8/2022

Angels

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
3
2022

Washington Nationals at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 29, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) and center Roope Hintz (24) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) skate off the ice after Robertson scores the game winning goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Stars at Flames Game 1

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
download-1
entertainment

How to Watch Who Do You Believe? Series Premiere

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
Soccer Fans
Fútbol Costarricense Primera División

How to Watch Cartaginés vs. Santos

By Christine Brown3 minutes ago
Feb 4, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Actor Don Cheadle (L) walks with Jonas Blixt during the second round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jonas Blixt at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Austin Cook takes a tee shot at the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Austin Cook at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Joshua Creel putts on the 12th green during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Joshua Creel at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Jan 27, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Brett Drewitt plays his second shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - North Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brett Drewitt at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Michael Gligic (right) and Ryan Armour (left) line up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Michael Gligic at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Jim Knous putts on the 12th green during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jim Knous at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy