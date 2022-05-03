Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Victor Robles and the Washington Nationals head into a matchup with Connor Joe and the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 3, 2022
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Rockies vs. Nationals Batting Stats
- The Rockies' .266 batting average leads the league.
- The Rockies score the sixth-most runs in baseball (104 total, 4.7 per game).
- The Rockies have a league-high .339 on-base percentage.
- The Nationals' .238 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.
- The Nationals have scored the 16th-most runs in the league this season with 95 (4.0 per game).
- The Nationals have an OBP of .306 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron paces the Rockies with eight long balls and runs batted in, driving in 21.
- Including all hitters in MLB, Cron ranks first in homers and second in RBI.
- Joe is batting .282 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.
- Joe ranks 24th in homers and 120th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Charlie Blackmon is batting .257 with five doubles, four home runs and seven walks.
- Randal Grichuk paces the Rockies with a .354 batting average.
Nationals Impact Players
- Josh Bell leads Washington in runs batted in with 15 while batting .351, which is also best on the team.
- Bell is 84th in home runs and 12th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Juan Soto's four home runs are most among Washington batters. He's driven in five runs this season while slugging .440.
- Soto is currently 24th in home runs and 201st in RBI in the major leagues.
- Yadiel Hernandez is slashing .340/.368/.509 this season for the Nationals.
- Cesar Hernandez has collected 28 hits this season and has an OBP of .306. He's slugging .330 on the year.
Rockies and Nationals Schedules
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/27/2022
Phillies
L 7-3
Away
4/28/2022
Phillies
L 7-1
Away
4/29/2022
Reds
W 10-4
Home
4/30/2022
Reds
W 4-3
Home
5/1/2022
Reds
W 10-1
Home
5/3/2022
Nationals
-
Home
5/4/2022
Nationals
-
Home
5/5/2022
Nationals
-
Home
5/6/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
5/7/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
5/8/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/27/2022
Marlins
L 2-1
Home
4/28/2022
Marlins
L 3-2
Home
4/29/2022
Giants
W 14-4
Away
4/30/2022
Giants
L 9-3
Away
5/1/2022
Giants
W 11-5
Away
5/3/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/4/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/5/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/6/2022
Angels
-
Away
5/7/2022
Angels
-
Away
5/8/2022
Angels
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
3
2022
Washington Nationals at Colorado Rockies
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)