Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Nationals and Josh Bell hit the field at Coors Field against Connor Joe and the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.
Rockies vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 4, 2022
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Rockies vs. Nationals Batting Stats
- The Rockies lead the league with a .264 batting average.
- The Rockies are the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.6 runs per game (106 total).
- The Rockies' .335 on-base percentage ranks second-best in baseball.
- The Nationals' .246 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.
- The Nationals are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 105 total runs this season.
- The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with nine home runs and runs batted in, driving in 22.
- Including all hitters in the majors, Cron's home runs place him first, and his RBI tally ranks him second.
- Joe has five doubles, a triple, four home runs and 12 walks while hitting .273.
- Joe is 30th in home runs and 132nd in RBI among major league hitters this year.
- Charlie Blackmon is batting .256 with five doubles, four home runs and seven walks.
- Randal Grichuk paces the Rockies with a .348 batting average.
Nationals Impact Players
- Bell leads Washington in batting average (.366) and runs batted in (18) this season.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Bell's home run total ranks 54th and his RBI tally ranks seventh.
- Juan Soto leads Washington in home runs with five while driving in six runs and slugging .461.
- Overall, Soto ranks 17th in homers and 183rd in RBI this season.
- Yadiel Hernandez has collected 21 base hits, an OBP of .387 and a slugging percentage of .534 this season.
- Maikel Franco has collected 26 hits this season and has an OBP of .307. He's slugging .400 on the year.
Rockies and Nationals Schedules
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/28/2022
Phillies
L 7-1
Away
4/29/2022
Reds
W 10-4
Home
4/30/2022
Reds
W 4-3
Home
5/1/2022
Reds
W 10-1
Home
5/3/2022
Nationals
L 10-2
Home
5/4/2022
Nationals
-
Home
5/5/2022
Nationals
-
Home
5/6/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
5/7/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
5/8/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
5/9/2022
Giants
-
Away
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/28/2022
Marlins
L 3-2
Home
4/29/2022
Giants
W 14-4
Away
4/30/2022
Giants
L 9-3
Away
5/1/2022
Giants
W 11-5
Away
5/3/2022
Rockies
W 10-2
Away
5/4/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/5/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/6/2022
Angels
-
Away
5/7/2022
Angels
-
Away
5/8/2022
Angels
-
Away
5/10/2022
Mets
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Washington Nationals at Colorado Rockies
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)