The Cubs hit the road on Tuesday for the first of a three-game set with the Braves.

The Cubs open a six-game road trip on Monday when they take on the Braves in Atlanta. They will play three in Atlanta, before heading to the division rival Brewers to end the week.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves Today:

Game Date: April 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cubs come into the series after losing five of seven games at home last week. They dropped two of three to the Rays and then lost three of four to the Pirates.

The lone win against Pittsburgh was when they exploded for 21 runs in a shutout victory.

Tuesday, Chicago will look to find that offense again against a Braves team that has lost two straight.

The Braves lost the last two games against the Marlins and have now lost five of their last seven games to drop to 7-10 on the year.

Atlanta has not had a great start to the year after winning the World Series last season.

Tuesday it will look to get back on track as it sends Max Fried to the mound. Fried is 1-2 on the year with a 3.50 ERA. He pitched his best game of the year last Tuesday when he went seven innings, giving up no runs in the Braves 3-1 win over the Dodgers.

Regional restrictions may apply.