How to Watch Cubs at Brewers

The Cubs continue their six-game road trip on Friday when they take on the Brewers in Milwaukee.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers Today:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Chicago is coming off a series loss to the Braves and is looking to get back in the win column against their division rival.

The Cubs opened the season with a three-game set against the Brewers at home and were able to take two of three from them. One game did get postponed due to weather but they were able to get the best of them in that first series.

The Cubs, though, have been struggling lately as they have won just twice in their last nine games and have lost three straight series to the Rays, Pirates and Braves.

Friday they will send Kyle Hendricks to the mound for the second time this year against the Brewers. Hendricks pitched on opening day against Milwaukee and went 5.1 innings giving up just one run in the Cubs 5-4 win.

The Brewers will counter with Adrian Houser as they go for their fourth straight win.

The Brewers swept the Pirates in Pittsburgh to start the week and will be looking to stay hot against the Cubs.

Milwaukee has now won nine of their last 11 games to improve to 13-7 on the season and it has them a game up on the Cardinals for first place in the NL Central.

