How to Watch Cubs at Brewers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cubs travel to Milwaukee on Friday for the first of a three-game series with the rival Brewers

The Cubs continue their six-game road trip on Friday when they take on the Brewers in Milwaukee.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers Today:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chicago is coming off a series loss to the Braves and is looking to get back in the win column against their division rival.

The Cubs opened the season with a three-game set against the Brewers at home and were able to take two of three from them. One game did get postponed due to weather but they were able to get the best of them in that first series.

The Cubs, though, have been struggling lately as they have won just twice in their last nine games and have lost three straight series to the Rays, Pirates and Braves.

Friday they will send Kyle Hendricks to the mound for the second time this year against the Brewers. Hendricks pitched on opening day against Milwaukee and went 5.1 innings giving up just one run in the Cubs 5-4 win.

The Brewers will counter with Adrian Houser as they go for their fourth straight win.

The Brewers swept the Pirates in Pittsburgh to start the week and will be looking to stay hot against the Cubs.

Milwaukee has now won nine of their last 11 games to improve to 13-7 on the season and it has them a game up on the Cardinals for first place in the NL Central.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
29
2022

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18165021
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights at Blues

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Brewers

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
WWE Bobby Lashley
WWE

How to Watch Friday Night SmackDown

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
USATSI_18060185
entertainment

How to Watch Countdown to All Stars 7: You’re A Winner Baby

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
imago1011563715h
College Baseball

How to Watch San Jose State vs. New Mexico in College Baseball

By Alex Barth2 minutes ago
imago1011619128h
College Baseball

How to Watch Dallas Baptist vs. Illinois State in College Baseball

By Alex Barth2 minutes ago
BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Iowa at Nebraska in College Baseball

By Alex Barth2 minutes ago
imago1008393445h (4)
Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

How to Watch Gualaceo vs. Macará

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
Necaxa
Liga MX

How to Watch Necaxa vs Guadalajara

By Rafael Urbina17 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy