How to Watch Cubs at Brewers

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cubs look to snap a two-game losing streak on Saturday night when they take on the Brewers

The Cubs came to Milwaukee on Friday looking to take another series from the rival Brewers, but they didn't get off to a great start as they lost 11-1 in the opener.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers Today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kyle Hendricks struggled giving up six runs in just 4.1 innings and the Cubs could never recover. They finally scored in the seventh, but were down 7-0 and could only manage a single run in the loss.

The Brewers feasted on the Cubs pitching on Friday night, hitting a season-high six home runs. Hunter Renfroe had two of those long trippers as he knocked in three runs to help Milwaukee to the win.

Saturday the Brewers go for their third straight win against the Cubs and fifth straight win overall. They will turn to Eric Lauer on the mound to get that win. Lauer is coming off a great start against the Phillies in which he went six innings and struck a season-high 13.

Saturday he will look to be just as effective against a Cubs team that has struggled to score runs over the last week and a half.

