How to Watch Cubs at Brewers

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cubs will look to avoid being swept by the rival Brewers when they take on Milwaukee in the finale of their three-game set on Sunday.

The Cubs came to Milwaukee looking to gain some ground on the Brewers, but instead, they have scored just two total runs and have gotten beat in the first two games.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers Today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cubs lost on Friday 11-1 and then followed that up by getting beat 9-1 on Saturday. The back-to-back losses has pushed their losing streak to three straight and Chicago has now lost nine of its last 11 games and has dropped to 8-13 on season.

The Cubs are now desperate for a win and will turn to Marcus Stroman to get them out of their funk. Stroman has struggled in his first season with the Cubs, but did pitch much better in his last start going six innings and giving up just three runs.

The Brewers will counter with reigning Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes. Burnes has been sharp this year in four starts. He has a 1.75 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 25.2 innings.

He did struggle a bit in his only start against the Cubs this year, when he gave up three runs in just five innings on opening day.

How To Watch

May
1
2022

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
