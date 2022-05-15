How to Watch Cubs at Diamondbacks

The Cubs go for the second straight win on Sunday when they play the finale of a three-game set with the Diamondbacks.

The Cubs went out on their six-game west coast road trip on a five-game losing streak and just 9-18 on the season.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks Today:

Game Date: May 15, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Apparently a trip west was what the Cubs needed to get going as they are 3-2 on the trip, putting themselves in line to win their second straight series with a victory against the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

It may not seem like a lot, but for a Cubs team that has struggled to score runs getting three wins in their first five games is a big step to getting them back on track.

The Diamondbacks, though, will be looking to derail that plan when they send Humberto Castellanos to the mound on Sunday.

Castellanos has struggled lately, giving up 10 total runs over his last 18 innings. The Diamondbacks, tough, have won three of those games and will look to get another win on Sunday.

The two teams will meet again in Chicago in. a week to complete their season series, but both teams want a win on Sunday to get an edge in the series.

Regional restrictions may apply.