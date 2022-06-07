How to Watch Cubs at Orioles

The Cubs hit the road for a five-game trip starting on Tuesday night in Baltimore against the Orioles.

The Cubs cross over into American League territory on Tuesday as they begin a two-game series with the Orioles before heading to New York for a three-game set with the Yankees.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Baltimore Orioles Today:

Game Date: June 7, 2022

Game Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

The Cubs are coming off a week in which they played nine games in seven days against the Brewers and Cardinals. They were 4-5 during that stretch, but blew ninth inning leads against the Cardinals in the last two.

It was a tough way to end a series in which they played well. Tuesday night they will look to get back on track when they send Keegan Thompson to the mound.

Thompson has been great for the Cubs this year, going 6-0 with a 1.99 ERA. He has been their best pitcher and will look to have another great outing on Tuesday.

The Orioles will counter with Kyle Bradish. Bradish has really struggled this year, going 1-3 with a. 6.82 ERA.

The Orioles have won his last two starts, though, and will be looking to make it three in a row on Tuesday.

