How to Watch Cubs at Padres

The Cubs will take the mound against the Padres in the last game of the series on Wednesday.

The Cubs are the No. 4 team in the NL Central with a 10-18 record. They are eight games behind the divisional-leading Brewers. The only team worse than them are the Reds who are 6-23.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres Today:

Game Date: May 11, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres

Chicago is coming off of a series where it got swept by the Dodgers by a combined score of 20-3 over the course of three games at home.

The team ranks No. 14 in batting average hitting .235. Outside of that, it ranks below No. 20 in all other major categories.

The Padres are the No. 2 team in the toughest division in baseball. The NL West boasts five teams with positive records as the Padres are 19-11, just one-and-a-half games behind the Dodgers for the lead in the division.

They rank No. 10 in runs with 127 scored, No. 14 in ERA with a 3.59 team ERA and No. 8 in WHIP with a 1.15 team WHIP. The only thing they don't do well is hit ranking No. 23 in batting average.

