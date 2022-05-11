Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cubs will take the mound against the Padres in the last game of the series on Wednesday.

The Cubs are the No. 4 team in the NL Central with a 10-18 record. They are eight games behind the divisional-leading Brewers. The only team worse than them are the Reds who are 6-23. 

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres Today:

Game Date: May 11, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chicago is coming off of a series where it got swept by the Dodgers by a combined score of 20-3 over the course of three games at home.

The team ranks No. 14 in batting average hitting .235. Outside of that, it ranks below No. 20 in all other major categories.

The Padres are the No. 2 team in the toughest division in baseball. The NL West boasts five teams with positive records as the Padres are 19-11, just one-and-a-half games behind the Dodgers for the lead in the division.

They rank No. 10 in runs with 127 scored, No. 14 in ERA with a 3.59 team ERA and No. 8 in WHIP with a 1.15 team WHIP. The only thing they don't do well is hit ranking No. 23 in batting average.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
11
2022

Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18243200
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Padres

By Matthew Beighle35 seconds ago
May 9, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) celebrates with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) as he scores on a throwing error by the Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
May 9, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) celebrates with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) as he scores on a throwing error by the Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
May 4, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel (10) reacts to his stand up RBI double as Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) drops the ball in the first inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
May 9, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) exchanges high-fives in the dugout after scoring a run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
USATSI_18242992
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Giants

By Matthew Beighle30 minutes ago
USATSI_18243085
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Mariners

By Matthew Beighle30 minutes ago
imago0040195618h
College Softball

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. NC State in College Softball

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
Soccer

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy