How to Watch Cubs at Padres

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cubs head west after a 0-5 homestand to face the surging Padres on Monday.

The Cubs (9-18) had a miserable homestand, losing all five games and getting swept by the Dodgers over the weekend. They hit the road to take on the Padres (19-10), who are coming off a series win against the Marlins.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres Today:

Game Date: May 9, 2022

Game Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream the Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chicago also plays Arizona on its six-game trip. The Cubs are 5-7 on the road this season and just 4-11 at home.

The Dodgers outscored the Cubs 20-3 in the three-game sweep, including a 7-1 loss on Sunday. Willson Contreras gave Chicago a 1-0 lead with a first inning RBI single, but things deteriorated from there.

The Padres won in dramatic fashion Sunday when pinch hitter Jorge Alfaro burned his former Miami teammates with a three-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth. 

Right-hander Kyle Hendricks is scheduled to go for the Cubs on Monday. In six starts, he's struggled with a 5.64 ERA in 30.1 innings. He took the loss Wednesday against the White Sox, allowing four runs on seven hits in 5.2 innings and has allowed five home runs in his last two starts.

San Diego is set to go with rookie left-hander MacKenzie Gore. The 23-year-old has made four starts and has a 1.71 ERA in 21.0 innings. He allowed a run on four hits in the nightcap at Cleveland on Wednesday, walking three and taking a no-decision in the loss.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
9
2022

Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
9:40
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 6, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run on a double hit by first baseman Eric Hosmer (not pictured) during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Padres

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Mariners

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
Apr 28, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) skates with the puck against the Minnesota Wild in the third period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Flames at Stars Game 4 in Canada

By Adam Childs11 minutes ago
May 7, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates after a win against the Nashville Predators in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Avalanche at Predators Game 4 in Canada

By Adam Childs11 minutes ago
Soccer

CA Banfield vs. Atletico Tucuman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 minutes ago
May 4, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox right fielder Leury Garcia (28) celebrates with shortstop Tim Anderson (7) after defeating the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 5/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
May 4, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox right fielder Leury Garcia (28) celebrates with shortstop Tim Anderson (7) after defeating the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) celebrates his RBI double in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Guardians at White Sox

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
WWE Bobby Lashley
WWE

How to Watch WWE Monday Night RAW

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy