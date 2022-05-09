How to Watch Cubs at Padres

The Cubs head west after a 0-5 homestand to face the surging Padres on Monday.

The Cubs (9-18) had a miserable homestand, losing all five games and getting swept by the Dodgers over the weekend. They hit the road to take on the Padres (19-10), who are coming off a series win against the Marlins.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres Today:

Game Date: May 9, 2022

Game Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Chicago also plays Arizona on its six-game trip. The Cubs are 5-7 on the road this season and just 4-11 at home.

The Dodgers outscored the Cubs 20-3 in the three-game sweep, including a 7-1 loss on Sunday. Willson Contreras gave Chicago a 1-0 lead with a first inning RBI single, but things deteriorated from there.

The Padres won in dramatic fashion Sunday when pinch hitter Jorge Alfaro burned his former Miami teammates with a three-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth.

Right-hander Kyle Hendricks is scheduled to go for the Cubs on Monday. In six starts, he's struggled with a 5.64 ERA in 30.1 innings. He took the loss Wednesday against the White Sox, allowing four runs on seven hits in 5.2 innings and has allowed five home runs in his last two starts.

San Diego is set to go with rookie left-hander MacKenzie Gore. The 23-year-old has made four starts and has a 1.71 ERA in 21.0 innings. He allowed a run on four hits in the nightcap at Cleveland on Wednesday, walking three and taking a no-decision in the loss.

