How to Watch Cubs at Pirates

The Cubs go for the two-game sweep of the rival Pirates on Wednesday afternoon.

The Cubs improved to 3-1 on the year when they beat the Pirates Tuesday 2-1 in the opener of a two-game set.

Game Date: April 13, 2022

The Cubs got two solo home runs from rookies Seiya Suzuki and great pitching to get the win.

Suzuki signed with the Cubs right before spring training and he has been great for them. He leads the team in batting average, home runs and RBI. He is also tied for the most walks on the team.

Wednesday, the Cubs will look to make it two in a row and leave Pittsburgh with a series sweep.

The Pirates, though, will look to get their offense going after being shut down most of the game on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh's lone run on Tuesday came when Bryan Reynolds connected for his first home run of the year in the eighth inning.

Zach Thompson will take the mound for the Pirates in the series finale. Thompson will be making his first start of the year for Pittsburgh. He went 3-7 in 14 starts for the Marlins last year.

The Cubs will counter with ace Kyle Hendricks. Hendricks went 5.1 innings giving up just one run while striking out seven on opening day against the Brewers.

