How to Watch Cubs at Pirates

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cubs head to Pittsburgh on Monday night for the first of a four-game series with the rival Pirates

The Cubs begin a seven-game road trip on Monday looking to build off of their series win against the streaking Braves.

Game Date: June 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate) / Marquee Sports Network

The Cubs had lost 10 games in a row heading into the series with the Braves, but they snapped Atlanta's 14-game winning streak and won the first two games of the series.

The Cubs came up short in their attempt to earn their first sweep of the year when they were shut out 6-0 on Sunday, but they still earned the surprising series win.

Monday they will look to get their third win in four games when they begin a series with the Pirates who have also been struggling.

Pittsburgh did pick up a win on Sunday to avoid the sweep at the hands of the Giants, but the Pirates have now won just twice in the last 13 games.

They snapped a nine-game losing streak when they beat the Cardinals last Wednesday and have won two of four, but it has been a tough stretch for the Pirates.

The two teams have already played nine times this year with the Pirates holding a 5-4 edge on the season series.

