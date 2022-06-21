How to Watch Cubs at Pirates

The Pirates go for their third straight win on Tuesday when they play the second of a four-game series with the Cubs

The Pirates continued their great play against the Cubs on Monday when they jumped all over starter Caleb Killian and cruised to a 12-1 win.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates Today:

Game Date: June 21, 2022

Game Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Live stream Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Pirates tagged Killian, who was having control issues, with three runs in the second and four more in the third to effectively end the game before it really got started.

The win was the second in a row for a Pirates team who had been struggling in the month of June.

Tuesday they will look to earn a least a split of their series with the Cubs when they send Roansy Contreras to the mound. Contreras has been decent this year, but has only made it into the sixth inning once this season.

The Cubs will counter with Matt Swarmer as they try and even the series and snap a two-game losing streak.

Swarmer has struggled in his last two starts giving up 10 total runs. He pitched well in his first two starts of the year and the Cubs hope they can get another outing like those two.

