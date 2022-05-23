How to Watch Cubs at Reds

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cubs begin their road trip on Monday looking to win their second straight game when they play the Reds

The Cubs open up a six-game road trip on Monday with their first trip to Cincinnati this year.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 6;40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

The Cubs will play four games against the Reds, before playing a quick two-game series with the White Sox this weekend.

Chicago heads to Cincinnati looking to win its second straight game after it avoided being swept by the Diamondbacks on Sunday. 

The Cubs blew a 3-0 lead but got back-to-back home runs by Patrick Wisdom and Frank Schwindel in the bottom of the eighth to get a 5-4 win.

Drew Smyly will take the mound on Monday looking to improve on his 1-5 record. His record isn't great, but he does have a decent 3.97 ERA.

Vladimir Gutiérrez will be his counterpart for the Reds. Gutiérrez is searching for his first win of the year and is also looking to lower his very high 8.65 ERA.

The Reds have been playing much better since their 3-22 start, as they have won 10 of their last 16. They will look to continue their improved play on Monday in the first of their four-game series with the Cubs.

How To Watch

May
23
2022

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
6:40
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
