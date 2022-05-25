How to Watch Cubs at Reds

The Cubs and Reds battle on Thursday in the third of a four-game series in Cincinnati.

The Cubs play the third game of their six-game road trip in Cincinnati on Wednesday looking to beat the division-rival Reds again.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds Today:

Game Date: May 25, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Chicago will head back home after their four-game series with the Reds to play two road games at the White Sox.

First, though, the Cubs are looking to take down the rival Reds in a series that they need to win.

Wednesday, the Cubs will send ace Kyle Hendricks to the mound hoping he can pitch better than his last start.

Hendricks went five innings against the Diamondbacks on Friday but gave up seven runs and four home runs in the loss. He will need to be better on Wednesday if the Cubs want to get the win.

The Reds will counter with Luis Castillo. Castillo has started just three games this year and is 0-2 with a 4.60 ERA.

In his last start, he was a tough-luck loser as he went six innings and gave up just two runs. Unfortunately for him, the Reds only scored one and he took the 2-1 loss.

