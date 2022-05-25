Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cubs and Reds battle on Thursday in the third of a four-game series in Cincinnati.

The Cubs play the third game of their six-game road trip in Cincinnati on Wednesday looking to beat the division-rival Reds again.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds Today:

Game Date: May 25, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chicago will head back home after their four-game series with the Reds to play two road games at the White Sox.

First, though, the Cubs are looking to take down the rival Reds in a series that they need to win.

Wednesday, the Cubs will send ace Kyle Hendricks to the mound hoping he can pitch better than his last start.

Hendricks went five innings against the Diamondbacks on Friday but gave up seven runs and four home runs in the loss. He will need to be better on Wednesday if the Cubs want to get the win.

The Reds will counter with Luis Castillo. Castillo has started just three games this year and is 0-2 with a 4.60 ERA.

In his last start, he was a tough-luck loser as he went six innings and gave up just two runs. Unfortunately for him, the Reds only scored one and he took the 2-1 loss. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
25
2022

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18345512
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Reds

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_18345842
College Baseball

How to Watch the SEC Baseball Tournament: Florida vs. Texas A&M

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
imago1002248532h
Women's College Golf

How to Watch NCAA Championships: Team Match Play National Championshi

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
May 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) scores a run on a sacrifice fly against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) scores a run on a sacrifice fly against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
USATSI_18347145
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Mariners

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
jayson-tatum
SI Guide

Celtics, Heat Face Off in Game 5

By Kevin Sweeney2 hours ago
May 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) and right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) celebrate with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) and right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) celebrate with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy