How to Watch Cubs at Rockies

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies: Live Stream, TV Channel

The Cubs go for their second straight win against the Rockies on Friday night in Denver.

The Cubs struck first on Thursday when they scored three runs in the top of the first and held on for a 5-2 victory in game one of their four-game series against the Rockies.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: April 15, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

Live stream Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win comes a day after they lost 6-2 at Pittsburgh and improved their record to 4-2. The Cubs now lead the Cardinals by a half-game for first place in the NL Central.

Seiya Suzuki extended his hitting streak to six games to start his MLB career and drove in his 10th run of the year on an RBI double in the first.

The Rockies would close the gap to 3-2 in the fifth but Frank Schwindel hit a big home run in the top of the sixth to extend the lead and give the Cubs some much-needed breathing room.

On Friday, the Rockies will look to avenge that loss and get back in the win column against the Cubs.

Colorado came into the series on a four-game winning streak but the Cubs struck early and the Rockies couldn't recover.

Former Cub Kris Bryant went 2-5 and nearly had another hit but it wasn't enough to help lead the Rockies to the win on Thursday,

Regional restrictions may apply.

