How to Watch Cubs at Rockies

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rockies look to win their third straight game against the Cubs in the finale of a four-game set on Sunday afternoon.

The Rockies took their second straight game against the Cubs on Saturday when they scored four runs in the third and three more in the fifth to break open the game.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: April 17, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. 

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Colorado trailed 1-0 going into the bottom of the third but scored three runs with two outs to take a 4-1 lead. The inning was highlighted by CJ Cron's two-run homer.

Cron would hit his second home run of the game in the bottom of the seventh to give the Rockies a 9-5 lead after the Cubs had scored four in the top of the inning.

Sunday, the Rockies will look to finish off the series win and send the Cubs home with a third straight loss.

The Cubs, though, will be looking to head home with a split in the four-game series with a win on Sunday.

Chicago scored first for the seventh time in eight games but has blown three of those leads and is just 4-4 on the year.

The Cubs will send Drew Smyly to the mound looking to stop the two-game slide. Smyly pitched well in his first appearance of the season. He went five solid innings, giving up just three hits and no runs to get the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

