How to Watch Cubs at White Sox

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cubs and White Sox finish their season series when they wrap up their two-game set on Sunday in this exciting rivalry MLB matchup.

The Cubs and White Sox are bitter rivals and Sunday, they will play for the fourth and final time this year.

The White Sox swept the Cubs in Wrigley Field a couple of weeks ago and are looking to finish off a season series win against their crosstown rivals.

The Cubs will send Wade Miley to the mound looking to slow down the White Sox. Miley has started just three games this year for the Cubs and has pitched well.

Miley has gone seven and six innings in his last two starts, both wins. He gave up no runs to the Pirates in a 9-0 win and then gave up three in a 5-4 win against the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

The Cubs hope he can be just as good on Sunday as they try and solve White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease.

Cease is one of the league leaders in strikeouts on the year with 71. He has been getting a lot of whiffs, but he has struggled in two of his last three starts.

He gave up six runs in a loss to the Yankees and then gave up seven more to the Red Sox in his last start on Tuesday. The White Sox will need him to be better on Sunday if they want to get the win.

