How to Watch Cubs at Yankees

The Yankees look to finish off a series win against the Cubs in the finale of their three-game series

The Yankees have been one of the best teams in the major leagues this year and they stayed hot when they took the opener 2-1 in 13 innings on Friday.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees Today:

Game Date: June 12, 2022

Game Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

The Yankees have opened up a big lead in the AL East and are looking to stay at the top with another win on Sunday against a slumping Cubs team.

The Yankees will send Jameson Taillon to the mound looking to finish off the series win.

Taillon is 6-1 on the season with a. 2.73 ERA. He has pitched really well this season and the Yankees have won nine of his 11 starts this year.

The Cubs will try and solve Taillon on Sunday and salvage a win in the finale of their four-game road trip.

The Cubs have been struggling this year and are just looking for something good to happen and getting a big win in New York would be a good start.

The Cubs will return home after Sunday's game for seven games this week. They will play the Padres in a four-game set before playing the Braves in a three-game series.

