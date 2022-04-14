Cubs vs. Rockies stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies: Live Stream, TV Channel

The Cubs head out west to Colorado for the first of a four-game series with the Rockies on Thursday.

The Cubs continue their six-game road trip on Thursday, fresh off a two-game split against the Pirates.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: April 14, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main

Chicago won game one against Pittsburgh 2-1 but lost game two on Wednesday 6-2. Kyle Hendricks gave up a three-run home run to Ben Gamel in the bottom of the first, and the Cubs wouldn't lead again in the loss.

The loss dropped Chicago to 3-2 on the year as it heads out to Colorado to take on former Cub Kris Bryant and the Rockies.

Colorado has won four straight games and has a league-best 4-1 record. It has been an excellent start for the Rockies as not much was expected of them coming into the season.

Thursday, Colorado will send Kyle Freeland to the mound. Freeland went just 3.2 innings in his first start, giving up five runs on five hits to take the loss.

Chicago will counter with Justin Steele. He went five solid innings in his first start, giving up just four hits and no runs in the 9-0 win against the Brewers on Saturday.

How To Watch

April
14
2022

Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
