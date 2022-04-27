How to Watch Cubs at Braves

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cubs look to snap a two-game losing streak on Wednesday when they play the Braves in Atlanta.

The Cubs lost their second straight game on Tuesday when Max Fried and three relievers allowed just one run.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves Today:

Game Date: April 27, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream  Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

That run came on a solo home run by Ian Happ in the third inning. It was the second straight game Happ has a hit a home run but the Cubs have come up short in both of those games anyway.

Marcus Stroman threw much better on Tuesday but took the loss when he gave up two runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Chicago will turn to Mark Leiter Jr. on Wednesday to try and stop its slide. Leiter Jr. has struggled this year, giving up nine runs in just 7.1 innings.

The Braves will look to rough him up again as they go for their second straight win after dropping two straight to the Marlins.

Atlanta came into the series losing five of seven but got great pitching to get back in the win column on Tuesday.

Charlie Morton takes the mound on Wednesday looking to snap a personal two-game losing streak. Morton has given up five and four runs in his last two starts respectively in just 10.1 innings.

