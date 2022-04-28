How to Watch Cubs at Braves

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cubs go for their second straight win on Thursday when they play the rubber match of a three-game series with the Braves.

The Cubs snapped a two-game losing streak on Wednesday when they beat the Braves 6-3 in 10 innings.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves Today:

Game Date: April 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Willson Contreras hit an RBI double in the 10th and Patrick Wisdom added a two-run home run two batters later to give the Cubs a three-run lead.

Rowan Wick got three straight outs in the bottom of the inning to pick up his first save of the year and grant the Cubs a chance to nab a series win on Thursday.

Chicago is now just 8-10 but will send former Brave Drew Smyly to the mound looking to get its second straight win.

The Braves will counter with Kyle Wright as they try to win their first series of the year. Wright has been great so far this year, going 2-0 with a 1.06 ERA. He has also recorded 26 strikeouts in just 17 innings.

The Braves, though, are just 3-6 in their last nine games and are looking to find some consistency in the early part of the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
28
2022

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18159220
NHL

How to Watch Devils at Hurricanes

By Brandon Rush28 seconds ago
USATSI_18158709
NHL

How to Watch Sabres at Bruins

By Evan Massey28 seconds ago
USATSI_18158650
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Islanders

By Evan Lazar28 seconds ago
Apr 24, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei (76) and New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) look for the puck during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 seconds ago
Apr 18, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) looks to make a pass as New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) defends during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 seconds ago
Apr 24, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) yells at a referee while skating off the ice after being injured while crashing into the boards after being tripped on a breakaway attempt against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 seconds ago
Apr 24, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) skates with the puck against New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock (6) during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 seconds ago
USATSI_18165528
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Braves

By Adam Childs28 seconds ago
imago0046601480h
College Softball

How to Watch Oklahoma State at Florida State in College Softball

By Adam Childs28 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy