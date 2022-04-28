How to Watch Cubs at Braves

The Cubs go for their second straight win on Thursday when they play the rubber match of a three-game series with the Braves.

The Cubs snapped a two-game losing streak on Wednesday when they beat the Braves 6-3 in 10 innings.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves Today:

Game Date: April 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Willson Contreras hit an RBI double in the 10th and Patrick Wisdom added a two-run home run two batters later to give the Cubs a three-run lead.

Rowan Wick got three straight outs in the bottom of the inning to pick up his first save of the year and grant the Cubs a chance to nab a series win on Thursday.

Chicago is now just 8-10 but will send former Brave Drew Smyly to the mound looking to get its second straight win.

The Braves will counter with Kyle Wright as they try to win their first series of the year. Wright has been great so far this year, going 2-0 with a 1.06 ERA. He has also recorded 26 strikeouts in just 17 innings.

The Braves, though, are just 3-6 in their last nine games and are looking to find some consistency in the early part of the season.

