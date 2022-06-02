Cardinals vs. Cubs stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Cardinals head to Chicago for the first time this year for the opener of a five-game series with the Cubs on Thursday.

Bitter rivals meet for the first time this year when the Cardinals take on the Cubs in the first game of a rare five-game series.

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: June 2, 2022

Game Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

The Cardinals and Cubs will play their normal four-game series but will add a game on Saturday for a day-night doubleheader.

The Cardinals come into the series fresh off a three-game sweep of the Padres and have now won five of their last six to move to 29-21.

St. Louis is still chasing the Brewers in the NL Central but trimmed the lead down to two. Thursday, the Cardinals will look to put even more pressure on the Brewers as they send Matthew Liberatore to the mound.

The Cubs will counter with Keegan Thompson. Thompson has been a bright spot for the Chicago pitching staff this year. He has gone 5-0 with a 1.58 ERA and the Cubs have won in his last four appearances.

They will look to keep the streak going on Thursday as they go for their third straight win after beating the Brewers the last two days.

