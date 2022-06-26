How to Watch Cubs at Cardinals

The Cubs and Cardinals play the rubber game of their three-game set on Sunday afternoon.

The Cubs failed to get their second straight win against the Cardinals on Saturday afternoon when they lost 5-3.

The Cubs trailed early as they gave up two runs in the first, but they battled back to tie the game at three in the top of the eighth. Unfortunately for them, they gave up two runs in the bottom fo the eighth to take the loss.

The loss kept the Cubs from clinching a series win against the rival Cardinals, but Sunday they will have another chance to get it done with a win.

The Cardinals, though, will be looking to deny the Cubs a road series win as they look to keep pace with the Brewers for the top spot in the NL Central.

The two teams are currently tied at the top as they continue to run away from the rest of the division.

They have a 10-and-a-half-game lead on the Pirates and a 13-game lead on the Cubs who are in fourth place.

Sunday, they will look to put even more distance between the two teams with a win in the finale.

