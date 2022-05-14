Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cubs look to bounce back after losing the series opener to the Diamondbacks on Friday.

After winning two of three against the Padres, the Cubs came to Arizona but gave up a three-run lead and lost to the Diamondbacks 4-3.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cubs got three runs in the top of the fourth but gave it right back in the bottom of the inning and then gave up another run in the fifth to take the loss.

Chicago will now turn to ace Kyle Hendricks as he looks to deliver his second straight great start.

Hendricks went eight and two-thirds innings of shutout ball against the Padres on Monday to get the win.

The Diamondbacks counter with Zac Gallen, who wants to continue his excellent start. Gallen is 2-0 on the year with a sparkling 0.95 ERA.

The win on Friday was the 10th in the last 12 games as the Diamondbacks have climbed to three games over .500 at 18-15.

It has been a surprising run for the Diamondbacks and they will look to keep it going and clinch a series win against the Cubs on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 3, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home-run in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs23 seconds ago
imago1003177036h
WNBA

How to Watch Sky at Lynx

By Kristofer Habbas23 seconds ago
imago1009356115h
Baloncesto Nacional de Argentina

How to Watch Semifinals: San Martin vs. Instituto Game One

By Kristofer Habbas23 seconds ago
TRUCK SERIES
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Heart of America 200, Race stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs23 seconds ago
imago1010423167h
PBR Bull Riding

How to Watch Unleash The Beast: World Finals, Day 2

By Adam Childs23 seconds ago
Apr 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Red Bulls forward Patryk Klimala (9), left, and New York Red Bulls defender John Tolkin (47) after Klimala scored a goal during the second half against the Chicago Fire at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
UFC
UFC

Blachowicz vs. Rakic - Prelims stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Brandon Rush30 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando City midfielder Junior Urso (11) controls the ball defended by New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas (82) in the first half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

Red Bulls vs. Union stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar30 minutes ago
VIRGINIA LACROSSE
College Lacrosse

Virginia vs. Brown stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy