Cubs vs. Diamondbacks stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Cubs look to bounce back after losing the series opener to the Diamondbacks on Friday.

After winning two of three against the Padres, the Cubs came to Arizona but gave up a three-run lead and lost to the Diamondbacks 4-3.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

The Cubs got three runs in the top of the fourth but gave it right back in the bottom of the inning and then gave up another run in the fifth to take the loss.

Chicago will now turn to ace Kyle Hendricks as he looks to deliver his second straight great start.

Hendricks went eight and two-thirds innings of shutout ball against the Padres on Monday to get the win.

The Diamondbacks counter with Zac Gallen, who wants to continue his excellent start. Gallen is 2-0 on the year with a sparkling 0.95 ERA.

The win on Friday was the 10th in the last 12 games as the Diamondbacks have climbed to three games over .500 at 18-15.

It has been a surprising run for the Diamondbacks and they will look to keep it going and clinch a series win against the Cubs on Saturday.

