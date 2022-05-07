Cubs vs. Dodgers stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Dodgers and Cubs will battle in the second doubleheader game on Saturday night.

The Cubs are rebuilding and the Dodgers dream of winning another World Series. Saturday, the two teams meet at the historic Wrigley Field.

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs Game Two Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs Game Two on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Saturday night will be the second game of the day between the two teams after they had their series opener postponed on Friday due to rain.

The Dodgers and Cubs are on different sides of the country, but they are very familiar as they have met in the playoffs multiple times in the last ten years.

Since those meetings, the Dodgers have continued to build their team, while the Cubs have torn theirs down, looking to rebuild.

Saturday night, the Dodgers will look to show who is the better team when they send Tyler Anderson to the mound. Anderson is 2-0 on the year with a 2.55 ERA. This year, the Dodgers have alternated wins and losses in his four starts but will look to reverse that trend with a win Saturday night.

The Cubs will send Daniel Norris to the mound for his first start of the year. Norris has been used exclusively out of the bullpen and will likely only go a couple of innings today.

Regional restrictions may apply.