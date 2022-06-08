How to Watch Cubs at Orioles

The Orioles go for the two-game sweep of the Cubs on Wednesday night in Baltimore in what should be an entertaining MLB matchup.

The Orioles came out hitting on Tuesday night and got a series-opening win against the Cubs.

Baltimore slammed five home runs on their way to a 9-3 win that now sets them up with a chance to sweep the Cubs in a two-game series on Wednesday night.

The Orioles had lost three of four games coming into the series but looked good on Tuesday. They will now send Jordan Lyles to the mound looking to get their second straight win.

Lyles has struggled a bit this year going just 3-4 with a 4.50 ERA. The Orioles have lost his last two starts but will look to snap that streak on Wednesday.

The Cubs will counter with Marcus Stroman. Stroman has not been very good in his first season with Chicago as he has gone 2-5 and has a 5.32 ERA.

In his last outing on Friday, he gave up nine runs in just four innings to the rival Cardinals. He had pitched well in his two previous starts but really struggled against St. Louis.

