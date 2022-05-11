Cubs vs. Padres stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cubs go for their second straight win on Tuesday when they take on the Padres in San Diego.

The Cubs snapped a five-game losing streak when it shut out the Padres on Monday night 6-0.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres Today:

Game Date: May 10, 2022

Game Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cubs got an outstanding pitching performance from Kyle Hendricks as he came up one batter shy of pitching a complete game shutout. Hendricks left with two outs in the ninth, giving up just three hits and striking out seven.

It was what the Cubs needed to get back in the win column. It also helped that they could score more than three runs for the first time in 10 games.

They will look to do it again on Tuesday when they send Wade Miley to the mound for his first start as a Cub. Miley had missed the first part of the season due to arm tightness.

The Padres will counter with Mike Clevinger. Clevinger will be making just his second start of the year on Tuesday. He hadn't pitched since 2020 due to a second Tommy John surgery but got his first start on Wednesday against the Guardians. He went 4.2 innings giving up four hits and three runs in the Padres' 5-4 win.

Clevinger will look a little bit better in his second start as the Padres look to even the series with the Cubs.

May

May
10
2022

Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
9:40
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

May 1, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ (8), Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward (22) and Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrate a 2-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
