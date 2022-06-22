How to Watch Cubs at Pirates

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cubs look to snap a three-game losing streak on Wednesday in the third game of their series with the Pirates.

The Cubs came to Pittsburgh fresh off a surprising series win against the streaking Braves. The improved play hasn't come with them, though, as they have dropped the first two games of the series to the Pirates.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates Today:

Game Date: June 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

They have not only lost, but have lost bad, losing the opener 12-1 and then losing again on Tuesday 7-1.

The Cubs have now lost three in a row and are needing to win the next two games in order to salvage a split with the Pirates.

Pittsburgh, though, will be looking to clinch the series win as it continues its good play against the Cubs this year.

The Pirates have been struggling in June, but a visit from the Cubs has awaken their bats and they are suddenly playing much better.

The Pirates will turn to Jared Eickhoff on the mound on Wednesday. This will be Eickhoff's first appearance of the year and first with the Pirates. He pitched last year with the Mets after spending his first five years in the majors with the Phillies.

