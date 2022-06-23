Cubs vs. Pirates stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Cubs go for their second straight win and split of their four-game series with the Pirates on Thursday.

The Cubs snapped a three-game losing streak on Wednesday when they scored 14 runs and blew out the Pirates 14-5.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates Today:

Game Date: June 23, 2022

Game Time: 12:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh

The Cubs had scored just two runs in the series' first two games, but the bats awakened and hit three home runs, including Alfonso Rivas's first career grand slam.

Thursday, they now have a shot at earning a split of their four-game series with a win on Thursday when they send Justin Steele to the mound.

Steele has pitched well in his last three games as he has given up four total runs, but the Cubs have lost two of those games.

The Pirates will counter with former Cub Jose Quintana as they go for the series win.

Quintana has pitched well in his first year with the Pirates, but Pittsburgh has lost his last three starts.

The Pirates' offense was excellent in the first two games of the series but was mostly shut down on Wednesday and will look to be better on Thursday and avoid losing their second straight game.

