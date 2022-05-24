Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cubs go for their third straight win on Tuesday when they take on the Reds in the second of their four-game series.

The Cubs opened their six-game road trip on Monday with a big 7-4 win in Cincinnati. 

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds Today:

Game Date: May 24, 2022

Game Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Patrick Wisdom and Ian Happ hit three-run home runs to pace the Cubs in the win. It was Wisdom's fourth straight game with a home run and Happ also had an RBI double in the fourth inning to open the scoring.

The Cubs will now send Marcus Stroman to the mound looking to get that third straight win. Stroman has struggled in his first season with the Cubs as he is just 1-4 with a 4.88 ERA.

The Reds will counter with Tyler Mahle. Mahle has also had his troubles this year, going 2-4 with a 5.23 ERA.

Despite his struggles, the Reds have won his last four starts and hope to make it five in a row on Tuesday against the Cubs.

The Reds took the loss on Monday, but they got a big day out of right fielder Aristides Aquino. He hit two home runs after coming into the game with just one in 45 at-bats this year. The Reds hope it starts a big stretch for the struggling outfielder.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
24
2022

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
6:40
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ (8) crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) hits into a fielders choice to drive in the only run of the game against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at PNC Park. The Pirates won 1-0 despite being no hit by the Reds. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Rockies vs. Pirates stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Barcelona Copa Libertadores
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Copa Libertadores Matchday 6

By Justin Carter31 minutes ago
VANDERBILT BASEBALL
College Baseball

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
WOMENS GOLF
Women's College Golf

NCAA Championship: Semifinals stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
klay-thompson
SI Guide

Warriors Go for Sweep vs. Mavs

By Kevin Sweeney2 hours ago
NC STATE BASEBALL
College Baseball

Wake Forest vs. NC State stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar3 hours ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

2022 French Open, First Round stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina3 hours ago
FLORIDA GATORS BASEBALL
College Baseball

Florida vs. South Carolina stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar4 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy