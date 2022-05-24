Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Cubs go for their third straight win on Tuesday when they take on the Reds in the second of their four-game series.

The Cubs opened their six-game road trip on Monday with a big 7-4 win in Cincinnati.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds Today:

Game Date: May 24, 2022

Game Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Patrick Wisdom and Ian Happ hit three-run home runs to pace the Cubs in the win. It was Wisdom's fourth straight game with a home run and Happ also had an RBI double in the fourth inning to open the scoring.

The Cubs will now send Marcus Stroman to the mound looking to get that third straight win. Stroman has struggled in his first season with the Cubs as he is just 1-4 with a 4.88 ERA.

The Reds will counter with Tyler Mahle. Mahle has also had his troubles this year, going 2-4 with a 5.23 ERA.

Despite his struggles, the Reds have won his last four starts and hope to make it five in a row on Tuesday against the Cubs.

The Reds took the loss on Monday, but they got a big day out of right fielder Aristides Aquino. He hit two home runs after coming into the game with just one in 45 at-bats this year. The Reds hope it starts a big stretch for the struggling outfielder.

