Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cubs visit Cincinnati for the finale of their four-game series with the Reds on Thursday afternoon.

The Cubs wrap up their four-game series, with the Reds looking to finish off a series win. 

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds Today:

Game Date: May 26, 2022

Game Time: 12:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Live stream Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chicago's bats have come alive in Cincinnati this week and will look to stay hot on Thursday before heading back to Chicago to take on the White Sox this weekend. 

The Cubs will send Justin Steele to the mound looking to close out the series win. In the last two games, Steele has pitched well, giving up just two total runs in 11 innings. The Cubs have split the two games, though.

The Reds will counter with Hunter Greene. Greene has struggled this year, going just 1-6 with a 5.49 ERA.

Like the rest of the Reds starters, he has given up a lot of runs so far this year, but he will look to be better as Cincinnati tries to get a win in the finale.

The Reds have lost his last seven starts and haven't won since his first start of the year against the Braves. Thursday, they will look to snap that streak and get a win.



How To Watch

May
26
2022

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
12:35
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV


MLB



