How to Watch Cubs at Rockies

The Cubs and Rockies battle on Saturday night in the third game of their four-game set.

The Cubs and Rockies have split the first two games of their four-game set as Chicago won the first game 5-2 and Colorado answered with a 6-5 win last night.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

The Cubs once again jumped out to an early lead as they scored two runs in the top of the second and then another in the top of the third.

The Rockies would answer with five in the bottom of the fourth, however, to take control of the game.

The Cubs nearly rallied scoring a run in the top of the ninth but left a man on second to end the game.

Saturday night, they will look to bounce back from that loss when they send Mark Letter Jr. to the mound in his first appearance with the team after starting the year in Iowa. It will be his first major league appearance since 2018.

The Rockies will counter with Antonio Senzatela. He had a tough first start against the Dodgers, going just 3.1 innings and giving up nine hits and four runs.

