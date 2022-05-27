Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cubs look to snap a two-game losing streak and get their first win against the White Sox this year.

The Cubs went on the road to Cincinnati to start the week and got two straight wins on Monday and Tuesday. They couldn't keep that momentum going and lost Wednesday and Thursday.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX (WEVVDT2-Evansville, IN)

Live stream Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The game on Thursday was especially bad as the last-place Reds blew them out 20-5.

The Cubs now return to their home city but head to the South Side on Saturday for a quick two-game series looking to avenge a sweep at their home field a couple of weeks ago.

The White Sox will be looking to stay perfect against their city rival and bounce back from a series loss against the Red Sox.

The White Sox won the middle game 3-1 but gave up 32 total runs in the first and third games of the series to take the loss.

The losses dropped them back to .500 overall at 22-22 and pushed their home record to just 10-12.

This weekend they hope a visit from the struggling Cubs can get them back on track and back in the win column.

How To Watch

May
28
2022

Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: FOX (WEVVDT2-Evansville, IN)
Time
7:15
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
