How to Watch Cubs at Yankees

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cubs look to snap a three-game losing streak on Friday when they open a three-game series in New York against the Yankees.

The Cubs have had some rest this week after a long stretch of games. The Cubs played nine games in seven days last week but have had three of the last four days off. Two of those days were off days, but they had their second game in Baltimore postponed due to weather.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees Today:

Game Date: June 10, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees on fuboTV:

They hope the unusual time off can get them back in the win column on Friday when they head to Yankee Stadium for a three-game series.

The Cubs come in losers of their last three games and will be sending Wade Miley to the mound for his first start since May 22.

It will be just his fourth start of the year as he started the year on the IL and then went back on after his last start.

The Yankees will counter with Luis Servino. Servino has been good this year going 4-1 with a 2.95 ERA.

He is coming off a seven-inning effort in which he gave up no runs in a win against the Tigers.

How To Watch

June
10
2022

Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
