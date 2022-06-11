How to Watch Cubs at Yankees

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cubs look to snap a three-game losing streak on Saturday when they play the middle game of a three-game set with the Yankees.

The Cubs hung right with the Yankees on Friday but came up short in 13 innings. The two teams traded solo home runs in the fourth and fifth and then stayed deadlocked for the next seven innings.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees Today:

Game Date: June 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX (KXLT - Rochester-Mason City-Austin, MN)

Jose Trevino finally ended the game in the bottom of the 13th with a two-out game-winning single to send the Yankees home winners.

Trevino's hit was the only one by either team in extra-innings and ended the longest game by innings this year. The Rays and Orioles also played a 13-inning game this year.

The loss dropped the Cubs to 23-34 and kept them winless on their road trip to Baltimore and New York.

The win for the Yankees was their ninth in the last 10 games and helped them improve to an MLB-best 42-16.

Saturday, the Cubs will send Matt Swarmer to the mound. This will be just the third start of his career. He pitched well in his last outing giving up just one run in six innings against the Cardinals.

How To Watch

June
11
2022

Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees

TV CHANNEL: FOX (KXLT - Rochester-Mason City-Austin, MN)
Time
7:15
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
