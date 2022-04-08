Oct 2, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase (13) celebrates with left fielder Robbie Grossman (8) after scoring against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers will meet on Opening Day at Comerica Park at 1:10 PM ET, with Lucas Giolito and Eduardo Rodriguez the starting pitchers.

White Sox vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, April 8, 2022

Friday, April 8, 2022 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

White Sox vs. Tigers Batting Stats

The White Sox had the fifth-best batting average in the league (.256).

Last season the White Sox scored the seventh-most runs in baseball (796 total, 4.9 per game).

Last year the White Sox ranked third in the league with a .336 on-base percentage.

The Tigers' .242 batting average ranked 15th in the league last season.

The Tigers ranked 22nd in the league with 697 total runs scored last season.

The Tigers had an OBP of .308 last season, which ranked 24th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu slugged 30 home runs and collected 117 RBI last season while batting .261.

Tim Anderson posted a .309 average with 17 homers and 61 RBI.

A.J. Pollock finished with a .297 average, 21 home runs and 69 RBI last season.

Josh Harrison hit .279 with an OBP of .341 and a slugging percentage of .400.

Tigers Impact Players

Austin Meadows drove in 106 runs while batting .234 last season.

Robbie Grossman hit .239 with an OBP of .357 and a slugging percentage of .415.

Jonathan Schoop finished last season with a .278 batting average while adding 22 home runs and 84 RBI.

Jeimer Candelario collected 151 hits, posted an OBP of .351 and a .443 SLG.

White Sox and Tigers Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Tigers - Away 4/9/2022 Tigers - Away 4/10/2022 Tigers - Away 4/12/2022 Mariners - Home 4/13/2022 Mariners - Home 4/14/2022 Mariners - Home

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 White Sox - Home 4/9/2022 White Sox - Home 4/10/2022 White Sox - Home 4/11/2022 Red Sox - Home 4/12/2022 Red Sox - Home 4/13/2022 Red Sox - Home

Regional restrictions apply.