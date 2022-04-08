Skip to main content

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oct 2, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase (13) celebrates with left fielder Robbie Grossman (8) after scoring against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers will meet on Opening Day at Comerica Park at 1:10 PM ET, with Lucas Giolito and Eduardo Rodriguez the starting pitchers.

White Sox vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Tigers Batting Stats

  • The White Sox had the fifth-best batting average in the league (.256).
  • Last season the White Sox scored the seventh-most runs in baseball (796 total, 4.9 per game).
  • Last year the White Sox ranked third in the league with a .336 on-base percentage.
  • The Tigers' .242 batting average ranked 15th in the league last season.
  • The Tigers ranked 22nd in the league with 697 total runs scored last season.
  • The Tigers had an OBP of .308 last season, which ranked 24th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu slugged 30 home runs and collected 117 RBI last season while batting .261.
  • Tim Anderson posted a .309 average with 17 homers and 61 RBI.
  • A.J. Pollock finished with a .297 average, 21 home runs and 69 RBI last season.
  • Josh Harrison hit .279 with an OBP of .341 and a slugging percentage of .400.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Austin Meadows drove in 106 runs while batting .234 last season.
  • Robbie Grossman hit .239 with an OBP of .357 and a slugging percentage of .415.
  • Jonathan Schoop finished last season with a .278 batting average while adding 22 home runs and 84 RBI.
  • Jeimer Candelario collected 151 hits, posted an OBP of .351 and a .443 SLG.

White Sox and Tigers Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Tigers

-

Away

4/9/2022

Tigers

-

Away

4/10/2022

Tigers

-

Away

4/12/2022

Mariners

-

Home

4/13/2022

Mariners

-

Home

4/14/2022

Mariners

-

Home

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

White Sox

-

Home

4/9/2022

White Sox

-

Home

4/10/2022

White Sox

-

Home

4/11/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

4/12/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

4/13/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
8
2022

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
1:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
