Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers will meet on Opening Day at Comerica Park at 1:10 PM ET, with Lucas Giolito and Eduardo Rodriguez the starting pitchers.
White Sox vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, April 8, 2022
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC
White Sox vs. Tigers Batting Stats
- The White Sox had the fifth-best batting average in the league (.256).
- Last season the White Sox scored the seventh-most runs in baseball (796 total, 4.9 per game).
- Last year the White Sox ranked third in the league with a .336 on-base percentage.
- The Tigers' .242 batting average ranked 15th in the league last season.
- The Tigers ranked 22nd in the league with 697 total runs scored last season.
- The Tigers had an OBP of .308 last season, which ranked 24th in MLB.
White Sox Impact Players
- Jose Abreu slugged 30 home runs and collected 117 RBI last season while batting .261.
- Tim Anderson posted a .309 average with 17 homers and 61 RBI.
- A.J. Pollock finished with a .297 average, 21 home runs and 69 RBI last season.
- Josh Harrison hit .279 with an OBP of .341 and a slugging percentage of .400.
Tigers Impact Players
- Austin Meadows drove in 106 runs while batting .234 last season.
- Robbie Grossman hit .239 with an OBP of .357 and a slugging percentage of .415.
- Jonathan Schoop finished last season with a .278 batting average while adding 22 home runs and 84 RBI.
- Jeimer Candelario collected 151 hits, posted an OBP of .351 and a .443 SLG.
White Sox and Tigers Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/8/2022
Tigers
-
Away
4/9/2022
Tigers
-
Away
4/10/2022
Tigers
-
Away
4/12/2022
Mariners
-
Home
4/13/2022
Mariners
-
Home
4/14/2022
Mariners
-
Home
Tigers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/8/2022
White Sox
-
Home
4/9/2022
White Sox
-
Home
4/10/2022
White Sox
-
Home
4/11/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
4/12/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
4/13/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
