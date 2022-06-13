How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/13/2022

Skip to main content

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 1, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop (7) hits a two-run RBI ground rule double in the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Rony Garcia will try to shut down Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox when they square off against his Detroit Tigers on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, June 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

White Sox vs. Tigers Batting Stats

  • The White Sox have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.241).
  • The White Sox have the No. 27 offense in MLB action scoring 3.9 runs per game (227 total runs).
  • The White Sox are 25th in the league with a .298 on-base percentage.
  • The Tigers have a team batting average of just .218 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
  • The Tigers have scored 162 runs (just 2.7 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.
  • The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .276.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Abreu is batting .251 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 30 walks.
  • Abreu ranks 68th in home runs and 108th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Luis Robert is hitting .276 to lead the lineup.
  • Robert is 101st in homers and 142nd in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
  • Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox with 27 runs batted in.
  • Jake Burger has launched a team-best eight home runs.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Jonathan Schoop leads Detroit with five home runs this season. He's batting .189 with 18 RBI.
  • Schoop's home run total puts him 132nd in the big leagues, and he is 172nd in RBI.
  • Harold Castro has 35 hits and an OBP of .297 to go with a slugging percentage of .452 this season.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Castro ranks 170th in homers and 230th in RBI.
  • Miguel Cabrera has a .286 average this season with three homers and 20 RBI.
  • Austin Meadows has 29 hits and an OBP of .341 to go with a slugging percentage of .322 this season.

White Sox and Tigers Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/8/2022

Dodgers

L 4-1

Home

6/9/2022

Dodgers

L 11-9

Home

6/10/2022

Rangers

W 8-3

Home

6/11/2022

Rangers

L 11-9

Home

6/12/2022

Rangers

L 8-6

Home

6/13/2022

Tigers

-

Away

6/14/2022

Tigers

-

Away

6/15/2022

Tigers

-

Away

6/17/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/18/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/19/2022

Astros

-

Away

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/7/2022

Pirates

W 5-3

Away

6/8/2022

Pirates

W 3-1

Away

6/10/2022

Blue Jays

L 10-1

Home

6/11/2022

Blue Jays

W 3-1

Home

6/12/2022

Blue Jays

L 6-0

Home

6/13/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/14/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/15/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/16/2022

Rangers

-

Home

6/17/2022

Rangers

-

Home

6/18/2022

Rangers

-

Home

