How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/13/2022

Jun 1, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop (7) hits a two-run RBI ground rule double in the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Rony Garcia will try to shut down Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox when they square off against his Detroit Tigers on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, June 13, 2022

7:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

White Sox vs. Tigers Batting Stats

The White Sox have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.241).

The White Sox have the No. 27 offense in MLB action scoring 3.9 runs per game (227 total runs).

The White Sox are 25th in the league with a .298 on-base percentage.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .218 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

The Tigers have scored 162 runs (just 2.7 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .276.

White Sox Impact Players

Abreu is batting .251 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 30 walks.

Abreu ranks 68th in home runs and 108th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Luis Robert is hitting .276 to lead the lineup.

Robert is 101st in homers and 142nd in RBI among MLB hitters this season.

Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox with 27 runs batted in.

Jake Burger has launched a team-best eight home runs.

Tigers Impact Players

Jonathan Schoop leads Detroit with five home runs this season. He's batting .189 with 18 RBI.

Schoop's home run total puts him 132nd in the big leagues, and he is 172nd in RBI.

Harold Castro has 35 hits and an OBP of .297 to go with a slugging percentage of .452 this season.

Among all MLB hitters, Castro ranks 170th in homers and 230th in RBI.

Miguel Cabrera has a .286 average this season with three homers and 20 RBI.

Austin Meadows has 29 hits and an OBP of .341 to go with a slugging percentage of .322 this season.

White Sox and Tigers Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/8/2022 Dodgers L 4-1 Home 6/9/2022 Dodgers L 11-9 Home 6/10/2022 Rangers W 8-3 Home 6/11/2022 Rangers L 11-9 Home 6/12/2022 Rangers L 8-6 Home 6/13/2022 Tigers - Away 6/14/2022 Tigers - Away 6/15/2022 Tigers - Away 6/17/2022 Astros - Away 6/18/2022 Astros - Away 6/19/2022 Astros - Away

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/7/2022 Pirates W 5-3 Away 6/8/2022 Pirates W 3-1 Away 6/10/2022 Blue Jays L 10-1 Home 6/11/2022 Blue Jays W 3-1 Home 6/12/2022 Blue Jays L 6-0 Home 6/13/2022 White Sox - Home 6/14/2022 White Sox - Home 6/15/2022 White Sox - Home 6/16/2022 Rangers - Home 6/17/2022 Rangers - Home 6/18/2022 Rangers - Home

