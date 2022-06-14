How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

Jun 1, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop (7) hits a two-run RBI ground rule double in the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox will take the field against the Detroit Tigers and projected starter Drew Hutchison on Tuesday at Comerica Park.

White Sox vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

White Sox vs. Tigers Batting Stats

The White Sox have the 12th-ranked batting average in the league (.244).

The White Sox have the No. 26 offense in MLB action scoring four runs per game (236 total runs).

The White Sox's .301 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in the league.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

The Tigers are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking last with just 167 total runs (2.8 per game) this season.

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .278.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox in home runs (nine) and runs batted in (28).

Abreu's home runs rank him 44th in the majors, and he is 69th in RBI.

Luis Robert has a club-best .279 batting average.

Robert ranks 103rd in homers and 132nd in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Andrew Vaughn has put up a team-high 28 runs batted in.

Jake Burger is hitting .273 with seven doubles, eight home runs and nine walks.

Tigers Impact Players

Harold Castro has been key for Detroit with 38 hits, an OBP of .308 plus a slugging percentage of .457.

In all of baseball, Castro is 169th in homers and 193rd in RBI.

Jonathan Schoop's five home runs are most among Detroit batters. He's driven in 18 runs this season while slugging .312.

Among all MLB hitters, Schoop ranks 132nd in homers and 171st in RBI.

Miguel Cabrera has a .289 average this season with three homers and 21 RBI.

Austin Meadows has 30 hits and an OBP of .343 to go with a slugging percentage of .328 this season.

White Sox and Tigers Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/9/2022 Dodgers L 11-9 Home 6/10/2022 Rangers W 8-3 Home 6/11/2022 Rangers L 11-9 Home 6/12/2022 Rangers L 8-6 Home 6/13/2022 Tigers W 9-5 Away 6/14/2022 Tigers - Away 6/15/2022 Tigers - Away 6/17/2022 Astros - Away 6/18/2022 Astros - Away 6/19/2022 Astros - Away 6/20/2022 Blue Jays - Home

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/8/2022 Pirates W 3-1 Away 6/10/2022 Blue Jays L 10-1 Home 6/11/2022 Blue Jays W 3-1 Home 6/12/2022 Blue Jays L 6-0 Home 6/13/2022 White Sox L 9-5 Home 6/14/2022 White Sox - Home 6/15/2022 White Sox - Home 6/16/2022 Rangers - Home 6/17/2022 Rangers - Home 6/18/2022 Rangers - Home 6/19/2022 Rangers - Home

