How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/15/2022

The Detroit Tigers will look to Harold Castro for continued offensive production when they square off against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

Tigers vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tigers vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Tigers have the third-worst batting average in the majors (.220).

The Tigers are the lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 2.8 runs per game (168 total).

The Tigers rank 29th in the league with an on-base percentage of .277.

The White Sox rank 13th in MLB with a .245 team batting average.

The White Sox have scored the 26th-most runs in the league this season with just 241 (4.0 per game).

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .302 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Tigers Impact Players

Castro is batting .308 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and three walks.

Jonathan Schoop's five home runs lead his team.

Schoop ranks 132nd in homers and 172nd in RBI among major league hitters this year.

Miguel Cabrera paces the Tigers with 21 runs batted in while accruing a team-high batting average of .289.

Austin Meadows has six doubles, two triples and 16 walks while batting .248.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu is batting .260 this season with a team-high nine home runs.

Among all hitters in MLB, Abreu's home run total ranks 47th and his RBI tally is 73rd.

Robert is batting .284 to lead Chicago, while adding six homers and 24 runs batted in this season.

Among all major league batters, Robert ranks 105th in homers and 119th in RBI.

Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago in runs batted in (29) this season. He has a .302 batting average and a .465 slugging percentage.

Jake Burger has 36 hits and an OBP of .322 to go with a slugging percentage of .508 this season.

Tigers and White Sox Schedules

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/10/2022 Blue Jays L 10-1 Home 6/11/2022 Blue Jays W 3-1 Home 6/12/2022 Blue Jays L 6-0 Home 6/13/2022 White Sox L 9-5 Home 6/14/2022 White Sox L 5-1 Home 6/15/2022 White Sox - Home 6/16/2022 Rangers - Home 6/17/2022 Rangers - Home 6/18/2022 Rangers - Home 6/19/2022 Rangers - Home 6/20/2022 Red Sox - Away

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/10/2022 Rangers W 8-3 Home 6/11/2022 Rangers L 11-9 Home 6/12/2022 Rangers L 8-6 Home 6/13/2022 Tigers W 9-5 Away 6/14/2022 Tigers W 5-1 Away 6/15/2022 Tigers - Away 6/17/2022 Astros - Away 6/18/2022 Astros - Away 6/19/2022 Astros - Away 6/20/2022 Blue Jays - Home 6/21/2022 Blue Jays - Home

