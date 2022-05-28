How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 5/28/2022

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians play Jonathan Schoop and the Detroit Tigers on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Comerica Park.
Guardians vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Guardians vs. Tigers Batting Stats
- The Guardians are 11th in the league with a .242 batting average.
- The Guardians have the No. 19 offense in baseball scoring 4.5 runs per game (184 total runs).
- The Guardians rank 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .307.
- The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .219.
- The Tigers have scored 122 runs (just 2.8 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The Tigers have an OBP of just .284 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
Guardians Impact Players
- Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 11 home runs and 43 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .292.
- Of all MLB hitters, Ramirez is 26th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Straw is batting .240 with nine doubles, a triple and 23 walks.
- Straw is 329th in homers and 300th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
- Owen Miller is hitting .272 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
- Steven Kwan is hitting .257 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 17 walks.
Tigers Impact Players
- Miguel Cabrera leads Detroit in runs batted in with 18 while batting .300, which is also best on the team.
- Cabrera is 152nd in home runs and 109th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Schoop's four home runs are most among Detroit batters. He's driven in 10 runs this season while slugging .294.
- Schoop ranks 104th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 222nd in RBI.
- Jeimer Candelario leads Detroit in home runs with four. He's driven in 14 runs and is slugging .320.
- Harold Castro is batting .301 with an OBP of .316 and a slugging percentage of .493 this season.
Guardians and Tigers Schedules
Guardians
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/22/2022
Tigers
L 4-2
Home
5/23/2022
Astros
W 6-1
Away
5/24/2022
Astros
L 7-3
Away
5/25/2022
Astros
L 2-1
Away
5/26/2022
Tigers
L 4-3
Away
5/28/2022
Tigers
-
Away
5/29/2022
Tigers
-
Away
5/30/2022
Royals
-
Home
5/31/2022
Royals
-
Home
6/1/2022
Royals
-
Home
6/3/2022
Orioles
-
Away
Tigers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/22/2022
Guardians
W 4-2
Away
5/23/2022
Twins
L 5-4
Away
5/24/2022
Twins
L 2-0
Away
5/25/2022
Twins
W 4-2
Away
5/26/2022
Guardians
W 4-3
Home
5/28/2022
Guardians
-
Home
5/29/2022
Guardians
-
Home
5/30/2022
Twins
-
Home
5/31/2022
Twins
-
Home
5/31/2022
Twins
-
Home
6/1/2022
Twins
-
Home
