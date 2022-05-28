How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 5/28/2022

May 23, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Myles Straw (7) crosses home plate to score a run against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians play Jonathan Schoop and the Detroit Tigers on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Comerica Park.

Guardians vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022

Saturday, May 28, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

Guardians vs. Tigers Batting Stats

The Guardians are 11th in the league with a .242 batting average.

The Guardians have the No. 19 offense in baseball scoring 4.5 runs per game (184 total runs).

The Guardians rank 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .307.

The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .219.

The Tigers have scored 122 runs (just 2.8 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Tigers have an OBP of just .284 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Guardians Impact Players

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 11 home runs and 43 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .292.

Of all MLB hitters, Ramirez is 26th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Straw is batting .240 with nine doubles, a triple and 23 walks.

Straw is 329th in homers and 300th in RBI among major league hitters this year.

Owen Miller is hitting .272 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.

Steven Kwan is hitting .257 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 17 walks.

Tigers Impact Players

Miguel Cabrera leads Detroit in runs batted in with 18 while batting .300, which is also best on the team.

Cabrera is 152nd in home runs and 109th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Schoop's four home runs are most among Detroit batters. He's driven in 10 runs this season while slugging .294.

Schoop ranks 104th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 222nd in RBI.

Jeimer Candelario leads Detroit in home runs with four. He's driven in 14 runs and is slugging .320.

Harold Castro is batting .301 with an OBP of .316 and a slugging percentage of .493 this season.

Guardians and Tigers Schedules

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/22/2022 Tigers L 4-2 Home 5/23/2022 Astros W 6-1 Away 5/24/2022 Astros L 7-3 Away 5/25/2022 Astros L 2-1 Away 5/26/2022 Tigers L 4-3 Away 5/28/2022 Tigers - Away 5/29/2022 Tigers - Away 5/30/2022 Royals - Home 5/31/2022 Royals - Home 6/1/2022 Royals - Home 6/3/2022 Orioles - Away

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/22/2022 Guardians W 4-2 Away 5/23/2022 Twins L 5-4 Away 5/24/2022 Twins L 2-0 Away 5/25/2022 Twins W 4-2 Away 5/26/2022 Guardians W 4-3 Home 5/28/2022 Guardians - Home 5/29/2022 Guardians - Home 5/30/2022 Twins - Home 5/31/2022 Twins - Home 5/31/2022 Twins - Home 6/1/2022 Twins - Home

