How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 5/28/2022

Skip to main content

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 23, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Myles Straw (7) crosses home plate to score a run against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

May 23, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Myles Straw (7) crosses home plate to score a run against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians play Jonathan Schoop and the Detroit Tigers on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Comerica Park.

Guardians vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Guardians vs. Tigers Batting Stats

  • The Guardians are 11th in the league with a .242 batting average.
  • The Guardians have the No. 19 offense in baseball scoring 4.5 runs per game (184 total runs).
  • The Guardians rank 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .307.
  • The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .219.
  • The Tigers have scored 122 runs (just 2.8 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.
  • The Tigers have an OBP of just .284 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 11 home runs and 43 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .292.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Ramirez is 26th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
  • Straw is batting .240 with nine doubles, a triple and 23 walks.
  • Straw is 329th in homers and 300th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
  • Owen Miller is hitting .272 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
  • Steven Kwan is hitting .257 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 17 walks.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Miguel Cabrera leads Detroit in runs batted in with 18 while batting .300, which is also best on the team.
  • Cabrera is 152nd in home runs and 109th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Schoop's four home runs are most among Detroit batters. He's driven in 10 runs this season while slugging .294.
  • Schoop ranks 104th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 222nd in RBI.
  • Jeimer Candelario leads Detroit in home runs with four. He's driven in 14 runs and is slugging .320.
  • Harold Castro is batting .301 with an OBP of .316 and a slugging percentage of .493 this season.

Guardians and Tigers Schedules

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/22/2022

Tigers

L 4-2

Home

5/23/2022

Astros

W 6-1

Away

5/24/2022

Astros

L 7-3

Away

5/25/2022

Astros

L 2-1

Away

5/26/2022

Tigers

L 4-3

Away

5/28/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/29/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/30/2022

Royals

-

Home

5/31/2022

Royals

-

Home

6/1/2022

Royals

-

Home

6/3/2022

Orioles

-

Away

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/22/2022

Guardians

W 4-2

Away

5/23/2022

Twins

L 5-4

Away

5/24/2022

Twins

L 2-0

Away

5/25/2022

Twins

W 4-2

Away

5/26/2022

Guardians

W 4-3

Home

5/28/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/29/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/30/2022

Twins

-

Home

5/31/2022

Twins

-

Home

5/31/2022

Twins

-

Home

6/1/2022

Twins

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
28
2022

Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago0035324683h (1)
College Baseball

How to Watch the Mountain West Tournament: Nevada vs. San Jose State

By Ben Macaluso37 minutes ago
imago1012307762h
Track and Field

How to Watch Prefontaine Classic

By Brandon Rush37 minutes ago
USATSI_18377925
College Baseball

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Florida in College Baseball

By Christine Brown37 minutes ago
May 23, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Myles Straw (7) crosses home plate to score a run against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 5/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff57 minutes ago
May 27, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Brandon Drury (22) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 5/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff57 minutes ago
May 27, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Brandon Drury (22) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff57 minutes ago
May 23, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Myles Straw (7) crosses home plate to score a run against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 5/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff57 minutes ago
May 27, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) slides safely home on a double by Adolis Garcia as Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) fields the late relay during the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 27, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) slides safely home on a double by Adolis Garcia as Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) fields the late relay during the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Umpire is Phil Cuzzi. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 5/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy