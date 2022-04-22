How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

Skip to main content

Detroit Tigers vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 21, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson (20) and left fielder Robbie Grossman (8) celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Meadows and Kris Bryant will be among the stars on display when the Detroit Tigers play the Colorado Rockies on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, at Comerica Park.

Tigers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Tigers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Tigers rank 22nd in MLB with a .210 batting average.
  • The Tigers have the No. 27 offense in MLB play scoring 3.0 runs per game (36 total runs).
  • The Tigers' .304 on-base percentage ranks 17th in baseball.
  • The Rockies have a team batting average of .282 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.
  • The Rockies have scored 62 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
  • The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .347 this season, which ranks second in the league.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Meadows is hitting .306 with a double, a triple and six walks, while getting on base at a rate of .419.
  • Meadows' home runs rank him 196th in the majors, and he is 114th in RBI.
  • Spencer Torkelson has hit two home runs with five runs batted in. Each pace his team.
  • Torkelson ranks 35th in homers and 80th in RBI so far this season.
  • Miguel Cabrera paces the Tigers' lineup with a .308 batting average.
  • Eric Haase has a double, a home run and three walks while hitting .160.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (six) and runs batted in (16) this season while batting .333.
  • Among all batters in the big leagues, Cron's home run total ranks first and his RBI tally ranks second.
  • Connor Joe is batting .349 to lead Colorado this season.
  • Among all major league hitters, Joe is 35th in home runs and 114th in RBI.
  • Bryant's batting average of .349 leads all Colorado hitters this season.
  • Ryan McMahon has collected nine hits this season and has an OBP of .326. He's slugging .425 on the year.

Tigers and Rockies Schedules

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/15/2022

Royals

W 2-1

Away

4/16/2022

Royals

L 3-1

Away

4/19/2022

Yankees

L 4-2

Home

4/20/2022

Yankees

L 5-3

Home

4/21/2022

Yankees

W 3-0

Home

4/22/2022

Rockies

-

Home

4/23/2022

Rockies

-

Home

4/24/2022

Rockies

-

Home

4/26/2022

Twins

-

Away

4/27/2022

Twins

-

Away

4/28/2022

Twins

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Cubs

W 9-6

Home

4/17/2022

Cubs

L 6-4

Home

4/18/2022

Phillies

W 4-1

Home

4/19/2022

Phillies

W 6-5

Home

4/20/2022

Phillies

L 9-6

Home

4/22/2022

Tigers

-

Away

4/23/2022

Tigers

-

Away

4/24/2022

Tigers

-

Away

4/25/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/26/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/27/2022

Phillies

-

Away

How To Watch

April
22
2022

Colorado Rockies at Detroit Tigers

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
