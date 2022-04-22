How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

Apr 21, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson (20) and left fielder Robbie Grossman (8) celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Meadows and Kris Bryant will be among the stars on display when the Detroit Tigers play the Colorado Rockies on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, at Comerica Park.

Tigers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, April 22, 2022

Friday, April 22, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Tigers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Tigers rank 22nd in MLB with a .210 batting average.

The Tigers have the No. 27 offense in MLB play scoring 3.0 runs per game (36 total runs).

The Tigers' .304 on-base percentage ranks 17th in baseball.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .282 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.

The Rockies have scored 62 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .347 this season, which ranks second in the league.

Tigers Impact Players

Meadows is hitting .306 with a double, a triple and six walks, while getting on base at a rate of .419.

Meadows' home runs rank him 196th in the majors, and he is 114th in RBI.

Spencer Torkelson has hit two home runs with five runs batted in. Each pace his team.

Torkelson ranks 35th in homers and 80th in RBI so far this season.

Miguel Cabrera paces the Tigers' lineup with a .308 batting average.

Eric Haase has a double, a home run and three walks while hitting .160.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (six) and runs batted in (16) this season while batting .333.

Among all batters in the big leagues, Cron's home run total ranks first and his RBI tally ranks second.

Connor Joe is batting .349 to lead Colorado this season.

Among all major league hitters, Joe is 35th in home runs and 114th in RBI.

Bryant's batting average of .349 leads all Colorado hitters this season.

Ryan McMahon has collected nine hits this season and has an OBP of .326. He's slugging .425 on the year.

Tigers and Rockies Schedules

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/15/2022 Royals W 2-1 Away 4/16/2022 Royals L 3-1 Away 4/19/2022 Yankees L 4-2 Home 4/20/2022 Yankees L 5-3 Home 4/21/2022 Yankees W 3-0 Home 4/22/2022 Rockies - Home 4/23/2022 Rockies - Home 4/24/2022 Rockies - Home 4/26/2022 Twins - Away 4/27/2022 Twins - Away 4/28/2022 Twins - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/16/2022 Cubs W 9-6 Home 4/17/2022 Cubs L 6-4 Home 4/18/2022 Phillies W 4-1 Home 4/19/2022 Phillies W 6-5 Home 4/20/2022 Phillies L 9-6 Home 4/22/2022 Tigers - Away 4/23/2022 Tigers - Away 4/24/2022 Tigers - Away 4/25/2022 Phillies - Away 4/26/2022 Phillies - Away 4/27/2022 Phillies - Away

