How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 4/23/2022

The Detroit Tigers and Colorado Rockies will play on Saturday at Comerica Park, at 1:10 PM ET, with Robbie Grossman and C.J. Cron among those expected to produce at the plate.

Tigers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Tigers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Tigers' .210 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Tigers are the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.0 runs per game (36 total).

The Tigers are 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .304.

No team has a better batting average than the .282 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.

The Rockies have scored 62 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

No team gets on base better than the Rockies, who have a league-best .347 OBP this season.

Tigers Impact Players

Austin Meadows has a double, a triple and six walks while hitting .306.

Meadows' home runs rank him 204th in baseball, and he ranks 129th in RBI.

Spencer Torkelson has hit two home runs with five RBI. Each pace his team.

Torkelson is 40th in homers and 91st in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Miguel Cabrera paces the Tigers with a team-best batting average of .308.

Eric Haase has a double, a home run and three walks while hitting .160.

Rockies Impact Players

Cron leads Colorado in home runs (six) and runs batted in (16) this season while batting .333.

Cron's home run total puts him first in MLB, and he is second in RBI.

Connor Joe leads Colorado in batting with a .349 average while slugging two homers and driving in four runs.

Overall, Joe is 40th in homers and 129th in RBI this season.

Kris Bryant is batting .349 to lead Colorado this season.

Ryan McMahon has nine hits and an OBP of .326 to go with a slugging percentage of .425 this season.

Tigers and Rockies Schedules

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/15/2022 Royals W 2-1 Away 4/16/2022 Royals L 3-1 Away 4/19/2022 Yankees L 4-2 Home 4/20/2022 Yankees L 5-3 Home 4/21/2022 Yankees W 3-0 Home 4/23/2022 Rockies - Home 4/23/2022 Rockies - Home 4/24/2022 Rockies - Home 4/26/2022 Twins - Away 4/27/2022 Twins - Away 4/28/2022 Twins - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/16/2022 Cubs W 9-6 Home 4/17/2022 Cubs L 6-4 Home 4/18/2022 Phillies W 4-1 Home 4/19/2022 Phillies W 6-5 Home 4/20/2022 Phillies L 9-6 Home 4/23/2022 Tigers - Away 4/23/2022 Tigers - Away 4/24/2022 Tigers - Away 4/25/2022 Phillies - Away 4/26/2022 Phillies - Away 4/27/2022 Phillies - Away

