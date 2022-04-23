How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 4/23/2022

Detroit Tigers vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Tigers and Colorado Rockies will play on Saturday at Comerica Park, at 1:10 PM ET, with Robbie Grossman and C.J. Cron among those expected to produce at the plate.
Tigers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Tigers vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Tigers' .210 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Tigers are the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.0 runs per game (36 total).
- The Tigers are 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .304.
- No team has a better batting average than the .282 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.
- The Rockies have scored 62 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- No team gets on base better than the Rockies, who have a league-best .347 OBP this season.
Tigers Impact Players
- Austin Meadows has a double, a triple and six walks while hitting .306.
- Meadows' home runs rank him 204th in baseball, and he ranks 129th in RBI.
- Spencer Torkelson has hit two home runs with five RBI. Each pace his team.
- Torkelson is 40th in homers and 91st in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Miguel Cabrera paces the Tigers with a team-best batting average of .308.
- Eric Haase has a double, a home run and three walks while hitting .160.
Rockies Impact Players
- Cron leads Colorado in home runs (six) and runs batted in (16) this season while batting .333.
- Cron's home run total puts him first in MLB, and he is second in RBI.
- Connor Joe leads Colorado in batting with a .349 average while slugging two homers and driving in four runs.
- Overall, Joe is 40th in homers and 129th in RBI this season.
- Kris Bryant is batting .349 to lead Colorado this season.
- Ryan McMahon has nine hits and an OBP of .326 to go with a slugging percentage of .425 this season.
Tigers and Rockies Schedules
Tigers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/15/2022
Royals
W 2-1
Away
4/16/2022
Royals
L 3-1
Away
4/19/2022
Yankees
L 4-2
Home
4/20/2022
Yankees
L 5-3
Home
4/21/2022
Yankees
W 3-0
Home
4/23/2022
Rockies
-
Home
4/23/2022
Rockies
-
Home
4/24/2022
Rockies
-
Home
4/26/2022
Twins
-
Away
4/27/2022
Twins
-
Away
4/28/2022
Twins
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Cubs
W 9-6
Home
4/17/2022
Cubs
L 6-4
Home
4/18/2022
Phillies
W 4-1
Home
4/19/2022
Phillies
W 6-5
Home
4/20/2022
Phillies
L 9-6
Home
4/23/2022
Tigers
-
Away
4/23/2022
Tigers
-
Away
4/24/2022
Tigers
-
Away
4/25/2022
Phillies
-
Away
4/26/2022
Phillies
-
Away
4/27/2022
Phillies
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
23
2022
Colorado Rockies at Detroit Tigers
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
1:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)