How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 4/23/2022

Detroit Tigers vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 21, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson (20) and left fielder Robbie Grossman (8) celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Tigers and Colorado Rockies will play on Saturday at Comerica Park, at 1:10 PM ET, with Robbie Grossman and C.J. Cron among those expected to produce at the plate.

Tigers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Tigers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Tigers' .210 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Tigers are the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.0 runs per game (36 total).
  • The Tigers are 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .304.
  • No team has a better batting average than the .282 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.
  • The Rockies have scored 62 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
  • No team gets on base better than the Rockies, who have a league-best .347 OBP this season.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Austin Meadows has a double, a triple and six walks while hitting .306.
  • Meadows' home runs rank him 204th in baseball, and he ranks 129th in RBI.
  • Spencer Torkelson has hit two home runs with five RBI. Each pace his team.
  • Torkelson is 40th in homers and 91st in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Miguel Cabrera paces the Tigers with a team-best batting average of .308.
  • Eric Haase has a double, a home run and three walks while hitting .160.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron leads Colorado in home runs (six) and runs batted in (16) this season while batting .333.
  • Cron's home run total puts him first in MLB, and he is second in RBI.
  • Connor Joe leads Colorado in batting with a .349 average while slugging two homers and driving in four runs.
  • Overall, Joe is 40th in homers and 129th in RBI this season.
  • Kris Bryant is batting .349 to lead Colorado this season.
  • Ryan McMahon has nine hits and an OBP of .326 to go with a slugging percentage of .425 this season.

Tigers and Rockies Schedules

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/15/2022

Royals

W 2-1

Away

4/16/2022

Royals

L 3-1

Away

4/19/2022

Yankees

L 4-2

Home

4/20/2022

Yankees

L 5-3

Home

4/21/2022

Yankees

W 3-0

Home

4/23/2022

Rockies

-

Home

4/23/2022

Rockies

-

Home

4/24/2022

Rockies

-

Home

4/26/2022

Twins

-

Away

4/27/2022

Twins

-

Away

4/28/2022

Twins

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Cubs

W 9-6

Home

4/17/2022

Cubs

L 6-4

Home

4/18/2022

Phillies

W 4-1

Home

4/19/2022

Phillies

W 6-5

Home

4/20/2022

Phillies

L 9-6

Home

4/23/2022

Tigers

-

Away

4/23/2022

Tigers

-

Away

4/24/2022

Tigers

-

Away

4/25/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/26/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/27/2022

Phillies

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Colorado Rockies at Detroit Tigers

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
1:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

